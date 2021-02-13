The quake came nearly 10 years since a more powerful quake caused a massive tsunami to hit Fukushima prefecture on March 11, 2011, killing 16,000 people and causing three nuclear reactors to meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
Saturday’s earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.1, had an epicenter off the coast at a depth of 60 kilometers (30 miles) the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding there was no risk of a tsunami. The U.S. Geological Survey placed the preliminary magnitude at 7.0
The Tokyo Electric Power Company said more than 830,000 homes had lost power in the Kanto region around Tokyo. It said crews did not detect radiation leaks or other abnormalities at the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. There were also no reports of irregularities at the Tokai nuclear plant north of Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said, though a fire has been reported in Fukushima, according to the Kyodo news agency.
Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said overall 950,000 homes are without power. The government has set up a crisis management cell at the prime minister’s office, and Prime Minister Suga has instructed the government to survey damage and rescue any victims.
Earthquakes are common in Japan, which lies close to the Ring of Fire, a region around the Pacific Rim where the earth’s tectonic plates meet. But residents of Tokyo said this was the strongest quake they had experienced in years, possibly even since the 2011 quake.
