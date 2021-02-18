Ardern’s backing for the initiative is the latest win for an increasingly global movement to reduce costs and stigma around menstruation. Many countries classify pads and tampons as luxury items. Critics say these “tampon taxes” create undue expenses for basic necessities.

Ardern made the announcement at one of the 15 schools that were part of her government’s Access to Period Products pilot program, which has distributed free sanitary items on a trial basis since last year.

Going forward, New Zealand will allocate about $18 million over three years toward stocking primary, intermediate and high schools. Principals, however, will have to choose to opt in to the program, which is not mandatory.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said at the news conference that in a previous job as a school principal in a low-income community, she faced firsthand the impact of period poverty.

“I would see so many young people that would not turn up to school, and we would go to their home to find out why,” Tinetti said, according to Stuff. She said it “broke my heart when I found out it was because they couldn’t afford products that are just part of our lives.”

New Zealand’s program will aim to increase access to resources and education related to menstruation.

“Feedback from the pilot noted that providing choice was important, both in types of products and the way they are accessed,” Tinetti said. “Students also said they wanted information about periods, period products and other practical elements of managing their period such as tracking and knowing when and who to reach out to for assistance.”

Last February, Scotland became the first nation to provide free pads and tampons in public spaces, such as community centers, pharmacies and youth clubs, as a matter of national policy. The government began offering period products free of charge at schools and universities in 2018.

In recent years, a number of national and local governments have put in place government programs to reduce onerous pricing on menstrual items and decrease access issues. But the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated those burdens for many menstruating people around the world.