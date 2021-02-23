The 32-year-old Hasél, who has an aggressive and anti-authoritarian musical style, has a lengthy rap sheet. He has been previously sentenced for assaulting a journalist and for threatening a witness at a trial. But Hasél’s rise to infamy has mostly come not through his actions, but through his words.

AD

Or, more specifically, in the case of his latest arrest and nine-month sentence, his tweets.

AD

Prosecutors had pointed to more than 60 tweets Hasél sent between 2014 and 2016. . The tweets were certainly provocative.

They included references to the police as killers, Nazis and “cry babies.” The Spanish royal family was described as “mafioso, medieval”; derided for its alleged links to Saudi Arabia; and dismissed as “parasites.”

Arguably more offensive, however, were references to the Marxist organization GRAPO and the Basque separatist movement ETA, mostly defunct groups that had been linked to hundreds of killings. Both were categorized as terrorist organizations by the European Union.

AD

“Demonstrations are necessary but insufficient, let’s support those who have gone further,” Hasél tweeted in 2016, referring to protests in Catalonia, a northeastern region of Spain with a strong separatist movement. The tweet included a photograph of Victoria Gómez, a jailed member of GRAPO.

AD

Hasél’s recent arrest has sparked a major debate in the country that extends far beyond Twitter.

A petition signed by more 200 Spanish cultural figures, including film director Pedro Almodóvar and actor Javier Bardem, said Spain’s action resembles those seen in such countries as Morocco and Turkey, where artists can no longer create freely.

“We are aware that if we allow Pablo to be imprisoned, tomorrow they could come after any one of us,” the petitioners wrote.

AD

Salil Tripathi, chair of PEN International’s writers-in-prison committee, warned Tuesday that “democracies don’t jail poets, even if the words they express are disturbing or uncomfortable,”

The situation has sparked some of the largest protests in years in Catalonia. Hasél, who was born in the region, is a supporter of independence for Catalonia. His arrest came two days after regional elections there.

If the protests continue, they may threaten not only peace and quiet but the coalition that holds together the left-wing Spanish government.

Hasél was convicted in 2015 over songs he uploaded to YouTube that included lyrics describing violence against journalists and politicians.

AD

AD

In one song, titled “Osama bin Laden,” Hasél says Televisión Española, Spain’s public broadcaster, “deserves a bomb.” Another, titled “I’m not sorry for your shot in the neck,” is addressed to the supporters of Spain’s center-right People’s Party.

The rapper was sentenced to two years in prison, though he ultimately didn’t serve any time behind bars.

The new sentence, focused on his tweets, was issued in March 2018. It was reduced on appeal to nine months and one day, in part because neither GRAPO or ETA were currently active. This shorter sentence was upheld by Spain’s Supreme Court.

Hasél isn’t the first rapper to face prison time for his words. His friend and co-performer Josep Miquel Arenas, known as Valtònyc, was sentenced to 3½ years, but he fled to Belgium and is fighting his extradition to Spain.

But Hasél looks set to become the first rapper to actually serve his sentence. In some ways, that may not be a surprise. “I will go to jail,” he told The Washington Post in 2018. “I can do it.”

AD

AD

More surprising is the chaos the arrest has caused. Though most of the protests have been peaceful, there have been clashes every night in some cities, including Barcelona.

Free-speech advocates argue that restrictions have grown of late in Spain. They point to a 2015 public security law imposed under a People’s Party government that broadened an article in the criminal code that focuses on those who “glorified terrorism.”

“If these articles of the criminal code are not amended, freedom of expression will continue to be silenced and artistic expression will continue to be restricted,” Esteban Beltrán, director of Amnesty International Spain, warned shortly after Hasél’s arrest.

AD

On Tuesday, PEN Català President Àngels Gregori called on Article 578 to be repealed and said defamation should be a matter of civil law “where the government has no role.”

AD

Officials in the ruling center-left Socialist party said the government would review Spain’s free-speech laws, potentially removing prison terms for related crimes.

But the left-wing Unidas Podemos, a junior partner in the government, wants to go further, proposing legislation that would eliminate the crime of glorifying terrorism or insulting the royal family. The split has resulted in tension within the coalition, which was already deeply divided over economic policy.

It’s a sign of the growing power of the rappers, whose status has only increased in recent years despite the cases against them. In 2018, Hasél told The Post that his last job had been picking grapes and apples.