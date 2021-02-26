North Korea, in a bid to shield itself and its poor health infrastructure from the pandemic, has halted all train and air transport to neighboring countries and even prohibited imports from China, where the virus was first discovered more than one year ago.

Its government claims that not a single person has contracted the virus since the outbreak began, a claim Korea watchers say is unlikely.

Either way, there are few ways into and out of the country and even fewer foreigners who want to stay. A year ago, 13 Russian Embassy employees were flown out of North Korea as the lockdown began. It was unclear why the diplomats who departed this week stayed in Pyongyang.

According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, which posted about the trip on Facebook Thursday, the group included eight embassy employees and their families. In two photographs accompanying the post, the embassy’s third secretary Vladislav Sorokin is shown pushing his young children and the family’s luggage on a railway handcart, which they used to reach the Russian border with North Korea.

“The most important part of the route was a pedestrian crossing to the Russian side. They needed to prepare a cart in advance, put it on rails, place the luggage, seat the children and set off,” the Foreign Ministry said, according to The Moscow Times.

The U.S. and United Nation’s have put stringent sanctions on North Korea in response to its nuclear weapons programs and human rights abuses. Critics, however, say that the sanctions have contributed to a dire humanitarian situation inside the country while not leading to political change.