The Russian foreign ministry also published video footage of the surreal journey, which evoked cinematic depictions of bygone eras more than a border crossing in 2021.

“The most important part of the route was a pedestrian crossing to the Russian side. They needed to prepare a cart in advance, put it on rails, place the luggage, seat the children and set off,” the Foreign Ministry said, according to The Moscow Times.

The employees of Russia’s embassy in Pyongyang departed the country amid worsening conditions brought on by the government’s harsh coronavirus measures, including bans on everything from hard currency to foreign cargo.

North Korea, in a bid to shield itself and its poor health infrastructure from the pandemic, has halted all train and air transport to neighboring countries and even prohibited imports from China, where the virus was first discovered more than one year ago.

Its government claims that not a single person has contracted the virus since the outbreak began, a claim Korea watchers say is unlikely.

Either way, there are few ways into and out of the country and even fewer foreigners who want to stay. A year ago, 13 Russian Embassy employees were flown out of North Korea as the lockdown began. It was unclear why the diplomats who departed this week stayed in Pyongyang.

The United States and United Nation’s have put stringent sanctions on North Korea in response to its nuclear weapons programs and human rights abuses. Critics, however, say that the sanctions have contributed to a dire humanitarian situation inside the country while not leading to political change.

Earlier this month a group of Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Biden urging his administration to conduct an analysis of U.S. sanctions and reassess those limiting a country’s access to coronavirus vaccines and other covid-19 related resources.

North Korea has long struggled to improve its rickety infrastructure. Ahn Byung-min, a South Korean railway expert, told The Washington Post in 2018 that he had not seen improvements in North Korea’s railroads over more than 40 visits since 2000. “I’d say it’s got worse,” he said. Some of his travel in the country reminded him of the runaway mine cart in the film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” he said.