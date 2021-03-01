The widely anticipated two-hour interview will be broadcast as a CBS special on March 7 in the United States and is expected to be shown in the United Kingdom shortly after, according to British media. “I just want to make it clear, there is no subject that is off limits,” Winfrey says in one of the clips released by the network.

AD

AD

“Were you silent? Or were you silenced?” she asks Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess’s replies to the questions are not shown.

In one of the clips, Harry appears to refer to Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by a swarm of paparazzi. Like his mother, the royal has long struggled with the intensity of British tabloid reporting and has frequently accused the media of attempting to sabotage his personal relationships and damaging his mental health.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” he says, a statement he has made in the past when speaking about being hounded by the British tabloids.

AD

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” Harry says as a photograph of him being cradled by his mother as a young boy appears on screen. “I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us.”

AD

In the footage, the couple, who are parents to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and are expecting another child, are seen clasping hands.

For high-profile royals to divulge details of their lives is relatively rare, although Diana famously discussed the breakdown of her marriage to heir to the throne Prince Charles and her struggle with bulimia with the BBC in 1995 — a special watched by more than 20 million people.

AD

CBS describes the interview as “wide ranging,” and promises that Meghan will be asked about entering into the royal family, life as a mother and wife and how she is coping with life under the ever watchful eye and scrutiny of the tabloids.

While many on social praised the couple for their decision to tell their side of the story and lift the lid on what life in the public eye has been like, others criticized their decision to sit down with Winfrey.

AD

Royal correspondent Robert Jobson slammed the clips, describing the interview snippets as “conspiratorial and dramatic.” Taking to Twitter, he accused Winfrey of making “the royal family sound like the mafia,” and called her out for suggesting the royal family had attempted to silence the pair.

“Is she [Oprah] suggesting our Queen, who has dedicated her entire life to duty and public service, is some kind of mob boss & the Royal Family the mafia?” he questioned.