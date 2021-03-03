Request for Reader Submission
If you live outside the United States, what does your vaccination experience look like?
The Post wants to read your experiences and see your photos of what it takes to get the jab: the scheduling, the waiting, getting the shot itself. We're looking for submissions from countries other than the United States. (To share your experiences in the United States, please use this form.)Tell the Post
We respect your privacy and will not publish your experience or photos without contacting you first. Read our full submission and discussion guidelines here.
