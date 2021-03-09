Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the explosive two-hour interview in which the couple alleged racism within the monarchy, spoke openly about mental health issues that developed from incessant tabloid reporting that they felt unprotected from and accused heir to the throne Prince Charles of dodging his youngest son’s calls.

“WHAT HAVE THEY DONE?” Read the front cover of The Daily Mail — a newspaper both Meghan and Harry have called out for bullying and unfounded reporting.

After a two-year battle, Meghan won her case against the Mail on Sunday last month over their decision to publish part of a private letter the duchess had written to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

AD

AD

“Palace in crisis,” read the front page of Tuesday’s Guardian newspaper, describing the couple’s racism claim as “devastating,” while The Telegraph described their revelations as an “insult to the Queen.”

The Daily Mirror, labeled the royal fallout “the worst crisis in 85 years,” adding that the palace was in “meltdown” over the revelations. It was 85 years ago that the sitting king, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne so he could marry previously divorced American socialite Wallace Simpson, which devastated the monarchy.

The Metro labeled this new chapter in royal history “The war of the Windsors,” adding that the allegations had shattered the royal family.

AD

On the front page, the paper ran a black and white photograph of the duke and pregnant duchess standing barefoot outside and cradling their son, Archie Harrison — who at the age of just 1-years-old remains at the heart of a rift regarding his skin color and lack of royal title.

“Just the four of us now,” read the front cover, focusing on the family’s new chapter in the United States away from palace life and the constraints that come with being a member of Britain’s royal family.