But the granting of titles is somewhat complicated, especially when it concerns great-grandchildren of the reigning monarch.

The protocol can be traced back to an order introduced by William and Harry’s great-great-grandfather, King George V, in the year of 1917.

Under new rules bestowed by the king, designed to limit titles of members of the royal family, only those in direct succession to the British throne could receive HRH (his or her royal highness) titles.

“The grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms,” the patent read.

This means that as Archie is a great-grandchild of the sovereign (at least until Charles takes to the throne) he was too far down the line of succession to rightfully assume the title of prince at birth — although the queen could have stepped in to change that, as she has done with Prince William and Kate’s children.

Archie is seventh-in-line to the British throne, although that ranking is likely to change as time goes on.

Under the regulation introduced by George V, only Prince George, who is the eldest of the Cambridge children and currently third-in-line to the throne, would have received a prince title — however the queen issued a patent that allowed all Cambridge siblings to have HRH titles, and so Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte carry them.

When asked if Queen Elizabeth II would intervene in the case of Meghan and Harry’s firstborn child, royal commentators at the time of the pregnancy did not rule it out — although the queen never did step in to make Archie a prince along with his Cambridge cousins.

The children of Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, did not inherit prince or princess titles and neither did the offspring of the queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward — although they are entitled to have them.

Upon birth, Archie was entitled to the title of earl or lord — and eventually he’ll be able to inherit Harry’s title, Duke of Sussex.

In the interview, Meghan expressed disappointment that Archie was not made a prince because it meant he had no right to security and that as the first royal family member of color he should be treated the same as his Cambridge cousins.

But since the birth of Archie, there’s been speculation in Britain that the couple withheld a title for their son so that he may lead a more normal life out of the intense royal spotlight — something both continue to struggle with.

In comments made during the Oprah interview, Meghan appeared to contradict those widely believed claims, adding: “It was not our decision to make.”