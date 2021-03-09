Ahead of Monday’s planned protest police set up a barricade around the presidential palace, which a spokesperson described as a “peace wall” to prevent vandalism, the Guardian reported. But protesters said the barrier was symbolic of the president’s refusal to take on the issue, noting that he frequently makes a show of traveling in drug cartel-controlled parts of Mexico but felt unsafe ahead of their protest.
Women instead plastered the barriers with slogans and the names of murdered women. Nearly 1,000 women in Mexico were victims of femicide in 2020, according to an official database, The Guardian reported. Some of the cases have been particularly brutal: Last February, 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla was stabbed to death, cut up and partially skinned.
Mexican feminists occupy federal building, create shelter, demand officials end violence against women
The barrier also became the site of clashes between protesters and police on Monday after some protesters tried to tear parts of it down. Riot police with shields, batons and tear gas responded with force to push the women back.
At least 19 civilians and 62 officers were injured, Marcela Figueroa, an official of the city’s police agency, told the Guardian.
Protests against femicide in Mexico have become increasingly common, as some activists say it has become the only way to get the government’s attention on the issue.