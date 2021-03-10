From Santa Monica to England, Twitter was flooded Wednesday with images of long piers, dilapidated piers and illuminated piers. Piers at sunset and piers of the past. But the other Piers — the controversial television host and fierce critic of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was nowhere to be seen.

Morgan left his position after broadcaster ITV was inundated with complaints from viewers who said his comments following Prince Harry and Meghan’s Sunday interview with Oprah Winfrey were inappropriate — especially his dismissal of Meghan’s claims that she struggled with suicidal thoughts.

According to ITV News’s royal editor Chris Ship, one of the complaints to ITV came from the duchess herself.

Commentators and politicians in Britain and the United States said March 8 the revelations in Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey were "shocking." (The Washington Post)

But while some fans and friends sprang to defend the controversial host following his swift exit, others pounced on the hashtag and used it as an opportunity to share images of seaside docks, wharves, quays and jetties.

“I love a good pier, it’s nice to see them getting some attention,” one Twitter user wrote.

Even the National Piers Society got involved, adding that it had been trying to bring back piers since 1979.

“My heart sank a bit at seeing #bringbackpiers trending but then looking and seeing so many people jumping on the hashtag and sharing photos of actual piers is just what my soul needed this morning,” tweeted one user, while another warned that piers “can be dangerous if not properly maintained.”