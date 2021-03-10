Whatever the case, the headlines of the past few days are a reminder of the enduring influence of a family that still, at least ceremonially, leads the vestiges of a formerly globe-spanning empire. The British royals provide fodder for glossy fairy tales, story lines for a critically acclaimed Netflix drama and, every once in a while, a snapshot of the institutional and societal ills still haunting Britain.

But they don’t really matter. “The contemporary royals have no real power,” declared Irish Times feature writer Patrick Freyne in a widely circulated piece excoriating the “clown” show across the sea. “They serve entirely to enshrine classism in the British nonconstitution. They live in high luxury and low autonomy, cosplaying as their ancestors, and are the subject of constant psychosocial projection from people mourning the loss of empire.”

You can sense that “low autonomy” in both the terse statements of Buckingham Palace and the melancholy that surrounded the wantaway couple during their Oprah interview. Eight years ago, the Booker Prize-winning author Hilary Mantel famously likened her country’s royals to pandas — “expensive to conserve and ill-adapted to any modern environment.” Mantel went on: “Some people find them endearing; some pity them for their precarious situation; everybody stares at them, and however airy the enclosure they inhabit, it’s still a cage.”

The overwhelming fuss over Meghan and Harry should remind us of certain royals who do matter. In the Arab monarchies of the Gulf states, a clutch of powerful royals rule absolutely and are treated by Western capitals not as curious anachronisms, but vital power brokers and regional allies. Whatever the disposition of their own venerable monarch, successive British governments essentially kowtowed to princes in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, greenlighting arms deals over the concerns of rights groups.

And consider the weight of realpolitik that underscored President Biden’s decision to go soft on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, even after his administration released a U.S. intelligence report that confirmed the crown prince was directly involved in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“With that essential fact established, the Biden administration now seems ready to move on while proposing some sanctions falling far short of honoring Biden’s campaign promise to hold Mohammed accountable,” wrote Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan last week. “It appears as though under the Biden administration, despots who offer momentarily strategic value to the United States might be given a ‘one free murder’ pass.”

Given his youth, the Saudi crown prince could remain on the geopolitical stage for a half-century. He styles himself as the architect of a major national and regional transformation, keen to diversify the oil-rich kingdom’s economy and more broadly modernize Saudi society. Saudi sovereign wealth is invested in leading tech companies abroad and providing the basis at home for a $500 billion new megacity — imagined as the world’s first “cognitive” metropolis, run entirely through smart technology like facial recognition — that the crown prince sees as his flagship project.

But these glitzy endeavors can’t conceal the autocracy underneath. Saudi authorities continue to detain hundreds of dissidents and political prisoners deemed threatening to the court. And for all the global sympathy the travails of the American-born celebrity princess created, there remain princesses in far more dire straits. Just last week, advocates called attention to the worsening plight of Princess Basmah, the outspoken daughter of Saudi Arabia’s second king, who has been kept in captivity since 2019, along with her daughter, and is allegedly suffering from a deteriorating heart condition.

Other Gulf princesses who fell afoul of dynastic politics and diktat have met a similar fate, disappeared from view and hidden away in dubious conditions. Last month, the BBC aired videos apparently recorded on a secret phone by Princess Latifa, daughter of Dubai’s ruler, who has been kept in confinement since attempting to escape the UAE in 2018. The United Nations recently called on the UAE to show proof of life for the princess.

In correspondence with the BBC, the princess had also urged British authorities to reopen an investigation into an alleged kidnapping more than two decades ago that saw her older sister, Princess Shamsa, abducted by UAE operatives from a street in Cambridge, England.

In many countries where royals hold sway, it’s dangerous to criticize them. A decade after Arab Spring protests prompted Morocco’s long-ruling king to usher in constitutional reforms, critics now point to a darkening political climate, with leftists, Islamists and other critics of the king caught in the dragnet.

Lèse-majesté laws are on the books even in some of Europe’s more benign and toothless constitutional monarchies, but they are more brutally enforced by governments where the crown possesses real authority. That’s most acutely on view in Thailand, especially after youth-led protests last year saw unusual calls for reforms of the country’s long-revered monarchy.

Thai authorities invoked lèse-majesté laws in multiple arrests and trials of activists last year, often in circumstances that led to long pretrial detentions, noted Human Rights Watch. Those incidents prompted a dissident musician earlier this month to burn a portrait of the king in front of a prison housing some of these activists. He now faces a possible 15-year prison sentence.