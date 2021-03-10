In a string of tweets to his 7.8 million followers, televised statements and articles written for MailOnline, the former tabloid editor continued to take aim at the duchess once again this week, branding the interview she gave along with her husband, Prince Harry, “nauseating cynical race-baiting propaganda,” and accused her of lying about her mental health struggles.

In Britain, Morgan is known as an outspoken and polarizing figure — yet his persistent attacks on the duchess became too much for about 41,000 people who complained to broadcaster ITV this week. He left his position as morning host Tuesday amid the controversy.

“Piers Morgan’s fixation with Meghan Markle began when they went for a drink and she ignored him afterward. His rant on GMB yesterday was the psychic unraveling of a man unable to deal with the fact he was rejected by a woman, and obsessed with destroying her to restore his ego,” marke tweeted Tuesday — a statement that was widely shared online by those who deemed that he had crossed a line.

Morgan has spent decades in journalism and became editor of News of the World, a tabloid newspaper, at age 28. From there, he went on to edit the Daily Mirror from 1996 until 2004 — when he was fired after the newspaper published photos of British troops apparently abusing Iraqi detainees. The British government said the images were forged — a statement Morgan disputed.

The 55-year-old also has served as a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent” and “America’s Got Talent,” and is known for holding deeply personal interviews with celebrities on his show “Life Stories,” which has featured an array of high-profile celebrities.

For the past six years, he has presented breakfast-time show “Good Morning Britain,” often starting the mornings with his outspoken opinions on various topics. On Tuesday, his colleague Alex Beresford stepped in to defend the duchess — which resulted in Morgan storming off the set. The confrontational clip has been viewed millions of times on Twitter.

Shortly after it emerged that Meghan was dating Harry, Morgan wrote in the Daily Mail that he thought she was “perfect princess material,” explaining that he had once met her for a drink in London in 2016 — shortly before she began dating Harry.

“I found her to be a very smart, focused, thoughtful, feisty and confident woman,” he wrote. Although he later told RTE One: “Meghan Markle ghosted me. I really liked her, this is why it hurts,” he said.

In 2017, he said Meghan would make the “perfect modern bride,” while congratulating her and Harry on their engagement.

But with Harry’s then-girlfriend seemingly placing the brakes on their friendship, Morgan has spent the past few years U-turning on his past praise and instead using television and social media to criticize her.