But now the United States is racing ahead with vaccinations, and it’s Canada that’s lagging behind. The United States, a world leader in vaccinations, has administered a dose to more than four times as many people per capita. President Biden expects to have enough supply to cover every adult in the United States by the end of May (though it could take longer to administer the shots).

Canada expects to have vaccinated its adults by the end of September.

What’s the status of Canada’s vaccine rollout?

The federal government is responsible for procuring vaccines and distributing them to the provinces and territories. The provinces and territories, tasked with getting doses into arms as quickly as they arrive and faster than more transmissible variants can spread, decide which groups to prioritize.

Since Canada began its rollout in mid-December, most doses have gone to front-line health-care workers and the staff and residents of long-term-care facilities. Several provinces have begun administering vaccines outside those settings. Ontario, the most populous, is vaccinating residents aged 80 and older. The three territories have achieved higher vaccination rates, with some areas offering vaccines to all adults.

Canada has administered 6.7 doses per 100 people, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data, sixth among the Group of Seven (Japan is last). As of Tuesday, the seven-day average of daily doses administered was 75,800, up 28 percent from the week before, according to a tracker from researchers at the University of Toronto.

Why has Canada lagged behind its peers?

Canada lacks the capacity to mass produce vaccines, leaving it reliant on the arrival of doses produced elsewhere.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians in November that this would mean watching people in other countries get their jabs first. He has also boasted that Canada has assembled the largest and most diverse vaccine portfolio in the world.

Canada hedged its bets on vaccines, brokering advance purchase agreements with seven drugmakers for access to hundreds of millions of potential doses. Ottawa has released few details about those contracts, citing commercial confidentiality.

Health Canada approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in December. It gave the green light to those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson in recent weeks. The country has also accepted some doses from Covax, a global program aimed primarily at helping low- and middle-income countries, for which it has faced criticism.

The bulk of those doses won’t arrive until the second quarter. Canada was expecting 6 million doses by the end of March, a small number for a country of 38 million.

Some of those doses have been slow to arrive. Pfizer and Moderna suffered production problems at their plants in Europe, leaving Canada with only a small portion of expected supplies in parts of January and February. The drugmakers’ U.S. facilities are reserving their production for Americans.

Anita Anand, Canada’s procurement minister, told a parliamentary committee last month that she “forcefully and aggressively” asked drug firms if they would produce their vaccines in Canada, but they turned her down, saying the country’s biomanufacturing capacity was “too limited to justify the investment of capital and expertise.”

Some homegrown vaccine manufacturers have called for greater investment from Ottawa. A joint partnership with the Chinese manufacturer CanSino crumbled for reasons that have not been made public.

Several panels, including one that assessed Canada’s response to the SARS outbreak, have called for a “national immunization strategy.”

“The lessons learned from previous pandemics had identified the need to produce vaccines in Canada as a priority, as part of a pandemic preparedness plan,” Cécile Tremblay, an infectious-disease specialist at the University of Montreal, told a parliamentary committee last month. “Unfortunately, little was done.”

What are the cross-border implications of a vaccination gap?

Canada and the United States agreed to close their border to nonessential traffic a year ago. As U.S. cases grew to lead the world, surveys showed most Canadians were content to keep it closed.

Now some Canadian business groups are expressing concern about the impact of a vaccination gap between the two countries, which they say could put some industries at a competitive disadvantage and delay the reopening.

Trevin Stratton, chief economist at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said the consequences are likely to be felt by Canada’s already reeling travel and tourism industry during its busy summer season.

“There is a tourism season, particularly for Canada,” Stratton said, “and if we miss that window, we might see a large number of tourists choosing to go to the United States instead of Canada.”

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, said the border restrictions have made it difficult for technical specialists to set up production lines and executives to strike deals because Canadian border agents don’t always recognize their travel as “essential.”

“Being three months behind is material,” Volpe said. “It’s important for automotive suppliers right now to be able to speak to their American customers right now, and a three-month delay might mean that you miss that opportunity and that new business.”

What’s next?

Canadian officials have tried in recent weeks to sound an optimistic note. Shipments of doses are ramping up. There are more approved vaccines than there were two weeks ago. Pfizer said it would move up some of its deliveries, so Canada is expected to receive 1.5 million more doses than anticipated from the firm before the end of March.

Several provinces have said they’ll follow the nonbinding recommendation of Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization and stretch the interval between first and second doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to four months, so more people can get their first shot sooner. The approach is not without controversy.

As more doses arrive, pressure over the rollout will shift from the federal government to the provinces and territories. As with other aspects of the pandemic response, readiness for what Trudeau has called a “big lift” could vary among them.

Canadian officials said last week that the approval of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines means the country will have 117.9 million shots by the end of September — more than enough to cover the population.

Trudeau hasn’t moved up his timeline for getting the country vaccinated, but he hasn’t ruled out beating it.