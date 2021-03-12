The administration’s goal of allowing small celebrations on July 4 marks a point of departure from the trajectory of the pandemic in Europe, which hit a new roadblock this week when numerous countries halted use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns that it could be linked to blood clots. Meanwhile, rising infection numbers have left Italy bracing for a new lockdown, and German health officials are warning that the country is witnessing the start of a third wave.

AD

AD

In France, where only around 6.4 percent of the population has received a first vaccine shot; commentators on Friday acknowledged that the United States was far ahead in vaccinations.

“It must be admitted that we feel all of America’s power in this vaccination campaign,” said a commentator on RTL, a French broadcaster.

Like other European countries, France has faced severe delays in vaccinating its population due to lagging supply and logistical challenges. The country also has some of the world’s most vaccine-skeptical citizens — another hurdle.

But there is growing resentment in Europe over the fact that the European Union has approved the export of millions of vaccine doses to other countries, including to U.S. neighbors Mexico and Canada, even as the Biden administration has blocked exports to its neighbors and to the E.U.

AD

AD

That discrepancy was the top story on the website of one of Germany’s papers of record, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, on Friday, in which a journalist commented that the U.S. export ban is “egoistical and outrageous,” even though he acknowledged that “the E.U. is having a very bad run with its vaccination campaign at the moment.”

Close to a dozen countries have stopped rolling out the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in recent days, following reports that some people who received the shot developed blood clots afterward. Bulgaria on Friday became the latest nation to announce a pause, joining Italy, Denmark and Norway, among others.

Some countries have stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine altogether while investigations into possible side effects are underway, while others have only stopped administering the specific batch that prompted concerns. To date, European Union regulators have found no evidence that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is unsafe, and the World Health Organization said Friday that there was no reason to suspend use of the vaccine.

AD

AD

The delay is yet another blow to Europe’s vaccine rollout, which has been marred by shortages and delayed shipments, as well as fights over distribution. Meanwhile, some countries are again seeing caseloads rising to worrisome levels.

One of the clearest points of contrast to the U.S. announcement comes in Italy, where faster-spreading variants — and the inability to vaccinate quickly enough — are feeding a third wave.

By Monday, more than half the country is likely to be under a full lockdown, with retail stores closed and in-person dining banned. Italian media said that the government was also likely to put the country under a national lockdown around Easter, the second year in a row that life will be at a standstill for the holiday.

AD

Italy over the last three weeks has started to record a clear upward swing in the number of cases, and hospitals in some areas, like the northern city of Brescia, have signaled alarm. Nationwide, the number of patients in intensive care since Feb. 18 has risen 40 percent, to some 3,000 people. During both of the earlier waves — in March and November of last year — the number of people in ICU beds topped out around 4,000.

AD

The round of new restrictions is all the more painful because it speaks to the slow pace of vaccinations in Italy and elsewhere across Europe. In Italy, only 4.4 million people — 7 percent of the population — have received at least one dose. Of those, 1.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

“Citizens are exhausted after a year of restrictions, of problems,” said Luca Zaia, the governor of the northern Veneto region, which is likely to move into the so-called red zone starting Monday.

AD

In Germany, the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised that all adults who want to be vaccinated should have been offered one by September. So far, it has administered first doses of vaccine to 7.2 percent of its population, compared to nearly 20 percent in the United States.

As vaccinations lag, German officials are warning of a new surge in infections as the new more contagious variant from Britain becomes dominant.

AD

“Sadly the pandemic is not over yet,” Lothar Wieler, the president of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute, the federal agency for disease control, said on Friday. “On the contrary, now we are at the beginning of the third wave.”

AD

Germany has been in various stages of lockdown since early November but began to lift some restrictions last week, with schools beginning to open and groups of up to five people from two households allowed to meet in some regions. But a complicated reopening plan rests on infection levels, and those are rising.

“We’re running a marathon,” said Wieler. “We’re in the last third. And this, notoriously, is particularly strenuous, also because a race against the variants has now been added.”

Germany has blamed supply issues for the slow pace of its rollout, but logistical issues with organizing appointments and an initial decision not to administer AstraZeneca to the over 65s, have also hampered vaccination efforts. National statistics show that Germany has taken delivery of millions of doses that are yet to be used.

AD

AD

Family doctors began administering vaccinations in some parts of the country this week, but will only go nationwide in April.

Thomas Mertens, the head of Germany’s vaccine oversight commission said Thursday that he hoped most people to be vaccinated by fall, putting the country in a better position going into next winter.

“But you know no one can reliably say this,” he added, saying it depends on “how successful are we with vaccines, how many doses are available, and additionally the aspects of the mutations. So these are statements you can only make conditionally and carefully. But my personal hope is that we will be much further after the summer phase.”