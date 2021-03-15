Spain is about to find out firsthand whether it works. The country is poised to become one of the first to experiment with a 32-hour workweek, which would allow workers to spend less time at the office without any change in pay.

Exactly what the pilot program will look like is unclear: An industry ministry source told the Guardian that virtually every detail was still up for negotiation, including how many companies will be involved and how long the experiment will last.

The test run was proposed by Más País, a left-wing party that has argued that longer hours don’t necessarily lead to higher productivity, and is now in talks with the government to figure out the exact details of the arrangement.

AD

AD

“Spain will be the first country to undertake a trial of this magnitude,” Héctor Tejero, of Más País, told the Guardian. “A pilot project like this hasn’t been undertaken anywhere in the world.”

Though the push for a four-day workweek was already gaining support before the pandemic, the radical upending of office life has made the idea seem more viable to politicians around the world. So has the fact that furlough programs mean that many employees are already being paid to work fewer hours a week — or not at all.

In May, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern suggested that employers should consider the switch to a four-day week “if that’s something that would work for your workplace.”