The more conciliatory rhetoric has stopped short of doctrinal changes. Monday’s proclamation labeled same-sex unions as “illicit" and “not ordered to the Creator’s plans.”

As the pope charts the church’s course on LGBT relation, he must navigate precipitous divides. According to the Pew Research Center, in the United States, about 60 percent of Catholics support same-sex marriage, as of 2019. The level of support is even higher across much of Western Europe. In the Netherlands, Belgium, Britain and Spain, more than three-quarters of Catholics support same-sex marriage.

But in Eastern Europe — particularly in Baltic countries — a significant majority of Catholics oppose same-sex marriage. In Bosnia and Ukraine, less than 10 percent of Catholics are in favor of the same-sex marriage.

Another 2019 Pew survey found a wide international split over social acceptance of homosexuality. In Argentina, where Francis was born, 80 percent of Catholics said society should be accepting of homosexuality. In Lebanon, 14 percent said so.

There are 29 countries or territories in the world where same-sex marriage is legal, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Those places are mostly in Western Europe or the Americas, also regions where opinion and social support of the LGBT community is high.

While membership of the Catholic church in Europe and the United States is declining, it is growing in parts of Africa and Asia — places where the pope’s sentiments of sympathy for LGBT Catholics may not meet the widespread welcome they often do among liberal Catholics in the West.

“African Catholics, or Christians in the Middle East, hit the roof when someone says that same-sex partnerships should be equal to marriage,” Theo Hipp, a priest based in the southwestern German city of Mannheim told Deutsche Welle in 2020. German bishops have been conducting a multiyear reevaluation of the Catholic church’s stances on practices including celibacy, women in leadership and homosexuality — much to the institution’s more conservative members’ chagrin.

When the pope traveled to Africa in 2019, his fourth visit to the continent — which has the fastest growing Catholic population in the world — since becoming pontiff in 2013, he preached awareness of poverty, climate change and compassion for refugees. Adoring crowds welcomed him in Madagascar, Mauritius and Mozambique.

“I think Africa is where the future is really [for the Catholic Church],” Nicolette Manglos-Weber, assistant professor of religion and society at Boston University’s School of Theology, told the BBC. She added that the church provides “a social institution that provides a lot of support and security in places where precarious living is very common and widespread.”

But many countries in Africa still enforce colonial-era laws that bar same-sex relations or marriage. South Africa remains the only nation on the continent where same-sex marriage is legal, after parliament approved the practice in 2006. And in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, only 6 percent of Catholics say they are accepting of homosexuality, according to Pew.

The pope has also paid visits to parts of Asia during his tenure including Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand.

“It’s one thing were Pope Francis the pope only of North America and Western Europe. But everything he says will be read by Catholics in South America, which is still very Catholic in many ways, and also by Catholics in more conservative Catholic communities in Africa and Asia," said Francis X. Clooney, a professor of divinity and theology at Harvard University to the Harvard Gazette in 2020. “So going incrementally and pastorally step by step is probably Francis’s instinct, because he knows either he would infuriate Catholics in the West by not going fast enough, or anger Catholics in other parts of the world, who would say, ‘This is far too fast.’”

Still, many liberal Catholics felt betrayed by Monday’s remarks.

Marianne Duddy-Burke, executive director of DignityUSA, America’s largest spiritual community of gay Catholics, told The Washington Post it is “hard for a lot of people to understand just how far removed the church is from human rights advances that are being made in the rest of society.”

Others were unsurprised.