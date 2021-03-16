Meghan is biracial, and the history of mixed-race British royals is rare — so much so that many Black Britons expressed joy, when the two announced their engagement, that the modern royal family would finally look more inclusive and reflective of a multicultural United Kingdom.

When NBC host Jenna Bush Hager asked Obama how she felt about Meghan’s claims that she had experienced racism within the monarchy — including an alleged incident when an unnamed family member had expressed concerns about her child’s skin tone because of his mixed-race heritage, Obama said her statements were not a “complete surprise.”

The interview aired in the United States on Tuesday morning.

“Race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color, and so it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated,” she said, adding that it was important to note that the royal institution was “first and foremost a family” that would need time to heal following the comments.

Obama expressed hope that the family could use the controversy and topic of race as a “teachable moment.”

Last week, Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II was “saddened” by the allegations and that the issue of racism within the family would be investigated privately. The palace added that the couple — who recently lost their royal patronages after deciding to step back from life in the royal spotlight and the public eye — would always be much-loved members of the family.

“WHAT HAVE THEY DONE?” read the front page of the Daily Mail last week as the British tabloids reacted to the tell-all interview in horror. Other newspapers accused the pair of insulting the queen and plunging the monarchy into crisis, while fans of Meghan and Harry applauded them for speaking about the issues they had faced at the hands of relentless tabloid reporting and within their own families.

Barack and Michelle Obama have close ties to the royals and have met the queen and other senior members of the family on multiple occasions. In 2016, Prince George was allowed to stay up late by his parents, William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, so that he could meet the then-president and first lady.

In 2019, Meghan guest-edited British Vogue’s September issue and interviewed Obama about motherhood, her working life and what it means to be a force for change. The duchess referred to the former first lady as “inspirational,” “motivating” and “funny,” while Obama said she couldn’t wait for Meghan and Harry — who were then expecting their first child — to “savour” the magic of parenthood. Their son, Archie, was born in May of that year. The couple is expecting a second child, a girl, this summer.