He was later moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where the palace said he “underwent a successful procedure for a preexisting heart condition,” then returned to King Edward VII’s Hospital.

While the duke has been hospitalized for short periods in recent years, this is his longest-ever stint at a medical facility and time away from his wife, whom he married in 1947.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a preexisting condition,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. “His royal highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”

He is believed to be returning to Windsor Castle, where he has been isolating with the queen since the beginning of the global health crisis.

Journalists and photographers outside the private hospital reported a high police presence as a car carrying the duke left the hospital grounds.

On social media, many expressed joy that the duke, who will turn 100 this year, was reportedly on his way to be reunited with the queen.

“Finally some good news for the Queen,” wrote one user — seemingly referring to a string of recent scandals involving the monarchy. Most recently an unnamed member of the family was accused of racism by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during a two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Although the duke has come under fire for past remarks, Winfrey said after the interview was aired that Meghan and Harry said it was neither he nor the queen who raised the question about the skin tone of the couple’s baby.