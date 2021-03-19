But those initial rounds of trials, for a number of reasons, explicitly excluded children and pregnant or breastfeeding women — and in some cases, people over 65 may have been underrepresented. Some governments have delayed or have yet to issue authorization for use among people in less-studied categories.

That could soon change. Vaccine research is broadening, as drugmakers push toward more widespread and permanent authorization by regulatory bodies.

Here’s how research on several key demographics is expanding.

Children

Scientists know that children are less likely to develop severe cases of covid-19. That’s part of why vaccines haven’t yet been tested and approved for those below 16 or 18, depending on the vaccine. Children also require specific dose sizes, so they are not studied in the same trials as adults.

But on Tuesday, children from 6 months to 12 years old began to receive shots in a trial run by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna. The study is set to involve some 6,750 children. Older age groups will be tested first, and then researchers will move on to participants younger than 6.

Moderna and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have already launched trials on adolescents as young as 12, while British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and partner Oxford University since last month have been studying their vaccine in children 6 and older. U.S. health-care firm Johnson & Johnson said it is planning two trials studying minors.

Last week, Israel reported that a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine study involving 600 adolescents between 12 and 16 had found no adverse effects so far.

Still, the trials will take months to complete. Robert Frenck, the principal investigator for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine trial at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital told The Washignton Post last month that younger children in the United States could well have to wait another year before getting the go-ahead. Scientists will need to determine how to fit the shot into established early-childhood immunization schedules.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

When coronavirus vaccines first became available, many governments did not recommend vaccination for those who were pregnant, breastfeeding or might soon be pregnant. Regulators said that there was not yet sufficient data, as these demographics had been excluded from trials due to higher risk.

It is common to exclude pregnant women from clinical trials — although some public health experts have called on researchers, in the case of coronavirus vaccines, to reconsider that approach. And as scientists learned more about the vaccines and the virus, official guidance has begun to change.

Regulators in many countries have cleared lactating women and made pregnant people eligible for inoculation, although they often advise medical consultation first. In Israel, officials have gone further, urging pregnant women to get vaccinated following a spike in hospitalizations and pregnancy complications attributed to highly transmissible virus variants.

Last month, Pfizer-BioNTech announced the launch of a global study of their vaccine in around 4,000 healthy pregnant women 18 and older.

“Pregnant women have an increased risk of complications and developing severe covid-19, which is why it is critical that we develop a vaccine that is safe and effective for this population,” William Gruber, senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development at Pfizer, said in a statement at the time.

In addition to answering safety questions, scientists are hoping to uncover whether a vaccinated pregnant woman can pass on immunity to her fetus. A small-scale study in Israel of 10 vaccinated, lactating women found that their breastmilk contained coronavirus antibodies. On Thursday, U.S. researchers reported the first known case domestically of a vaccinated mother giving birth to a baby with coronavirus antibodies.

People aged 65 and older

On Dec. 30,Britain was the first country to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use. Days later, medical workers began giving out shots to older residents like Brian Pinker, 82, who was first to be inoculated.

But as other countries began to authorize the vaccine, many did so without clearing it for those 65 and older. In reviewing data from AstraZeneca’s trials, some national regulators concluded that older populations were insufficiently represented.In Indonesia, for example, the government approved the vaccine, but said only those 59 and younger qualified, in part for this reason. The president made the cut, but the vice president did not.

In the weeks since, however, many countries changed their guidelines. On Tuesday, Canada became the latest to authorize use of the vaccine for people 65 and older, reversing an earlier recommendation. Regulators have not needed to launch new trials to fill in the gap. Rather, they’ve been able to draw on data gathered in Britain, where the vaccine is in widespread use.

“There is now real-world evidence from the United Kingdom, [which] has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people 65 years of age and older,” Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization said in a statement. “This evidence demonstrates high safety and effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine in older adults.”

France and Germany had concluded the same, before their AstaZeneca rollouts hit a major hurdle. In recent days, a wave of countries suspended — many of which swiftly resumed — use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the wake of reports of a small number of unusual, deadly blood clots among the newly vaccinated. Europe’s medical regulator, while finding the vaccine “safe and effective,” has not ruled out the possibility of a causal link, although there is no evidence of one. The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it still considered the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe to use. The United States has not yet authorized the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use.

Some countries are now imposing policies that nearly represent a complete swap: AstraZeneca vaccines for older populations, but not for the young. On Friday, France’s health advisory board issued new guidelines, saying that those younger than 55 should not get the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot, over blood clot concerns. Some German states are pursuing similar policies.