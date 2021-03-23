AD

Harry, who has been vocal about his struggles with mental health, has been working with one of BetterUp’s coaches and using the app himself. But his unusual background apparently made filling out the initial multiple-choice questionnaire a bit of a challenge.

“I realize I’m an outlier so there’s no need to get the engineers on it!” he told the Wall Street Journal, adding, “I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable.”

Harry’s role within the company doesn’t involve supervising direct reports, according to the paper. He is set to provide input on product strategy and corporate giving. It also means that the Duke of Sussex will serve as a public face of the company, which touts its partnerships with the likes of Hilton, Google and Lyft.

The duke has long campaigned for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about his struggles following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12. In an interview with the Telegraph in 2017, he said he sought therapy after he “shut down all emotions” during two decades of grief, and also took up boxing in an attempt to help manage his anxiety.

In recent years, he has called out the British tabloids for relentless negative coverage of his wife, Meghan, who said in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had experienced suicidal feelings as a result of unfounded reports in the media and from life in the royal spotlight.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, spoke with Oprah Winfrey about turning away from life as senior royals in a wide-ranging interview that aired on March 7. (The Washington Post)

Since relocating to California, the pair have embarked on a series of commercial ventures, including a podcast deal with Spotify valued at an estimated $25 million and a partnership with Netflix rumored to be worth $100 million. It’s not known how much Harry is being compensated by BetterUp, which was recently valued at $1.73 billion.

Harry’s new corporate job “is a business move,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Washington Post, but one that is consistent with the duke’s focus on mental wellness.

“The response in Britain, where the response to his and Meghan’s ‘bombshell’ interview on Oprah divided the generations, is likely to claim that he is cashing in on his royal status,” Fitzwilliams said. While anything the Sussexes do is likely to be met with hostility in the British media, he added, “their main aim is to enhance their brand in the United States and the wider world.”