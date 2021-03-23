Videos posted on social media showed thick, black plumes of smoke rising from the fire that ravaged the shanties in the densely populated camp.

“I was in my house when I saw the fire,” said Abdur Rahim, a refugee who witnessed the fire. “Many people who had their shelter burned down spent the night in the open.” One of his nephews remains missing, he said.

An eyewitness told the BBC that she had never seen such a “devastating fire” while another described how thousands of settlements had been “reduced to ashes.”

Louise Donovan, a spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Cox’s Bazar, said at least 10,000 shelters were damaged and nearly 45,000 people displaced. The cause of the fire was not clear.

Government authorities and humanitarian workers on the ground pitched in with emergency supplies and drinking water.

Teams from the United Nations World Food Programme provided meals to those impacted while the Children’s Emergency Fund helped to evacuate the refugees.

“Our priority is to secure the immediate safety, security and protection of children in coordination with the concerned authorities, first responders and partner organizations in the UN and NGO community,” Tomoo Hozumi, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh, said in a statement.

Life in the crowded refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar is difficult, with unsanitary conditions and rise in crime and trafficking. Last year, Bangladesh began an ambitious relocation drive to shift hundreds of Rohingyas to an island.

Human rights groups opposed the move, questioning the island’s habitability: Bhasan Char, which is 20 miles off the mainland, is at risk of flooding and submersion during the monsoon.

Activists have also questioned whether those relocated had consented to the move. Brad Adams, Asia director of Human Rights Watch said in December, “The Bangladesh government is actively reneging on its promise to the U.N. not to relocate any refugees to Bhasan Char island until humanitarian experts give a green light.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh in 2017 after a military crackdown in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where they are a persecuted minority group. U.N. experts have described the situation as “ethnic cleansing” and Myanmar has been accused of genocide under international law.

In another tragic incident in January over 3,500 refugees were left homeless after a fire gutted a nearby camp.