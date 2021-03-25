At least 150 boats carrying tons of consumer goods and cargo are stuck in a high-stakes traffic jam as eight tugboats work to free the massive vessel.

The ship, which was bound for the Netherlands, became trapped along the 120-mile-long canal from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean on Tuesday following a dust storm that brought heavy winds and poor visibility. The Suez Canal Authority confirmed that the ship had lost ability to steer, spurring rescuers to attempt to clear the mud and sand from under the vessel.

But with surrounding boats unable to travel and pressure mounting to free the megaship, concerns are growing that it may be a rather long wait for business along the waterway to resume.

On Wednesday, experts estimated it could take days to dislodge the ship. By Thursday, some were saying it could take weeks.

Japanese firm Shoei Kisen Kaisha, owner of the wedged MV Ever Given, which is more than 1,300 feet long, apologized for the inconvenience caused Thursday, saying it was “working hard to resolve the situation,” but added circumstances were “extremely difficult.”

The ship’s owner could face millions of dollars in insurance claims, Reuters reported.

At least eight ships carrying live animals are stuck in the traffic jam, according to Bloomberg News data. Others are moving commodities like cement and crude oil, meaning that continued delays could have a ripple effect on virtually every industry around the world

The Suez Canal is a particularly critical conduit for oil and liquefied natural gas, connecting the Middle East with Europe. Global oil prices have already risen from fears that shipments of crude could be delayed for days or weeks. While ships can take an alternative route around the southern tip of Africa, as they did in the days before the canal, it’s not clear that doing so would be any faster than waiting for the jam to clear.

On Thursday, the British government said it was on hand to help free the ship.

“We are ready to provide any assistance that we can but have not been asked yet,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

But as officials and expert teams weighed the best way to restart crucial supply chains, some on social media became heavily invested in the blockage — turning the incident into memes.