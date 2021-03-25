At least 150 boats carrying tons of consumer goods and cargo are stuck in a high-stakes traffic jam as eight tugboats work to free the massive vessel.

The ship, which was bound for the Netherlands, became trapped along the 120-mile-long canal from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean on Tuesday following a dust storm that brought heavy winds and poor visibility. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) confirmed that the ship had lost ability to steer, spurring rescuers to attempt to clear the mud and sand from under the vessel.

But with surrounding boats unable to travel and pressure mounting to free the megaship, concerns are growing that it may be a rather long wait for business along the waterway to resume.

On Wednesday, experts estimated it could take days to dislodge the ship. By Thursday, some were saying it could take weeks.

Japanese firm Shoei Kisen Kaisha, owner of the wedged MV Ever Given which is more than 1,300 feet long, apologized for the inconvenience caused on Thursday, saying that it was “working hard to resolve the situation,” but added circumstances were “extremely difficult.”

The ship’s owner, could face millions of dollars in insurance claims, Reuters reported.

At least eight ships carrying live animals are stuck in the traffic jam, according to Bloomberg data. Others are moving commodities like cement and crude oil, meaning that continued delays could have a ripple effect on virtually every industry around the world

