Yes, she is a 1,312-foot long, ambling Brontosaurus of a boat, a 52-foot deep behemoth, a beast lugging hundreds of thousands of tons of merchandise. But she is also us.

The extremely large, extremely stuck ship is all of us just trying to get through another day.

As she sits there, very big and completely immobile, she reminds us of all the times we thought about maybe mustering a small amount of effort but decided, instead, to not.

The enormous, unmoving boat is also everyone who has ever tried to park.

And anyone who has ever mulled the mysteries of the human resources department.

Fans of the fantastically large, very firmly grounded containership have come up with some ingenious plans to free her.

Or to fly her away to the world she deserves.