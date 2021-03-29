On Sunday, police confirmed that the woman had died and opened a homicide investigation.

AD

Both the Salvadoran government and local media identified her as Victoria Salazar Arriaza, a 36-year-old Salvadoran mother of two who was reportedly living in Mexico.

AD

Why she was be detained and the cause of death have yet to be determined, according to Mexican officials.

The video, also published by Mexican newspaper El Universal Sunday, has since been nearly almost 2 million times on Twitter, sparking widespread anger and calls for justice.

According to the newspaper, the attorney general of Quintana Roo has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal arrest.

On social media, users expressed horror at the incident and used the hashtag #JusticiaParaVictoria, to raise awareness of her story and to denounce police brutality. The hashtag soon gained traction, becoming one of the top trends in the country on Twitter.

AD

Many likened the death to the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died while being detained by a White Minneapolis police officer during an arrest in the United States in May last year. During his arrest, Floyd told officers he was unable to breathe, uttering the phrase at least 25 times while he was restrained.

AD

In video taken by onlookers, then-officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s throat for more than nine minutes — a restraint method that many around the world have called to be banned.

Chauvin has been charged second- and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. His trial begins Monday. The other three officers at the scene of Floyd’s death — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — were fired and charged with aiding and abetting and will be tried separately in August.

Floyd’s death triggered a global outcry with thousands denouncing police brutality from the streets of London, Paris and other cities around the world to show solidarity with victims of police brutality in the U.S.

The attorney general’s office confirmed that three male officers and one female were being questioned in relation to the case, according to Reuters.

AD

AD

On Sunday, local demonstrators, many wearing face masks, marched in the street to demand justice for Salazar Arriaza. Some carried signs that read “Tulum Corrupto.” They chanted “justice for Victoria” and “no more corrupt killer police.”

Salvadorans also demanded justice for the victim.

The Salvadoran Foreign Ministry condemned the incident Monday and said it would continue to work closely with the Mexican government so that “the full force of the law can be applied.”

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, said in a tweet Monday also called for justice, tweeting: “Let the full force of the law fall on those who did this.”

Claudia Ortiz, a deputy for San Salvador, also joined the growing chorus of voices criticizing the police department for use of excessive force during the arrest.

AD

Tulum’s mayor, Victor Mas, described the behavior of the officers as “deplorable” and offered his condolences to the victim’s family. Mash Tuh, who is seeking reelection, demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

“As a government authority, we join in with the calls from civil society, collectives, and associations. We will not allow these situations in Tulum,” he said Sunday, adding that the situation was “unacceptable.”