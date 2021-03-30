What you need to know about the Afghan peace process

Latest: President Biden signaled that he will agree to leave some U.S. forces in Afghanistan past a May 1 deadline for withdrawal but said he “can’t picture” U.S. troops still on the job there next year

A leaked State Department document presents the clearest picture yet of a political settlement to the Afghan conflict that would satisfy the U.S. government, but some Afghans fear the new aggressive diplomatic push could backfire

