The lengthy study, which was published by experts from the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, described Britain as a model for race relations and found there to be “no institutional racism” in the country.

“Put simply we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities,” the report said.

On Thursday, Samuel Kasumu, who is the prime minister’s adviser on ethnic minorities and communities, resigned from his position, with Politico reporting that he first informed colleagues of his departure on Tuesday.

Kasumu has been a key force in driving the coronavirus vaccine campaign and will reportedly stay in his position until May. He first penned a resignation letter to the prime minister in February that cited “concerning” behavior among officials and “unbearable tensions.”

On social media, some said that Kasumu’s resignation serves to highlight the crisis inside Number 10 on the issue of race in Britain.

Reacting to the published report Wednesday, Labour lawmaker David Lammy said he was just exhausted, “like so many in Britain’s Black community.”

“I’m tired! Tired of the endless debate about whether structural racism exists with little desire to actually address it. We are being gaslighted,” he tweeted.

British mental health charity, Mind, also rejected the report, saying the report “has fallen short in the conversation about race equality.”

Black Lives Matter UK noted that the report overlooked “disproportionality in the criminal justice system — particularly as police racism served as the catalyst for last summer’s protests.”

The study appeared on the front pages of many of Britain’s papers on Thursday, with the Times focusing on the authors’ claims that there was a “new story” to slavery: “Anger over enslaved person claims in landmark race review.”