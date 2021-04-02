A little over five years later, many of the film’s dystopian scenes mirror reality. Since China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last summer following months of pro-democracy protests, civil servants and others deemed by the authorities to be “unpatriotic” have faced purges, activists jailed or forced into exile, and journalists and teachers intimidated for doing their jobs. Fearing arrest, some have risked perilous boat journeys to flee the city.

“Ten Years,” which won best film at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2016, symbolizes a bygone era for the city’s once-renowned cinema and arts, which are facing an onslaught from pro-Beijing factions eager to expunge criticism of the Chinese government. The city’s new M+ Museum, which was intended to elevate Hong Kong’s modern art scene to match that of London or New York, has become the latest target of Beijing loyalists ahead of its opening later this year.

AD

AD

“We studied history and reimagined the future based on the evolution of our society in the past decade,” said Jevons Au Man-kit, explaining how he and the four other “Ten Years” directors combined the short stories to paint a bleak picture of Hong Kong’s prospects. “This is the future we don’t want to see,” said Au, who directed “Dialect,” one of the component films in “Ten Years.”

As China reshapes Hong Kong in its authoritarian image, attacks on the arts are ramping up.

State-owned newspaper Ta Kung Po recently slammed the Hong Kong Arts Development Council for “funding black violence movies,” like “Inside the Red Brick Wall,” a documentary about a 13-day university campus siege during the 2019 pro-democracy protests. The council responded that any grantee who violates the law by “advocating for independence or overthrowing the government” could have its grant money canceled.

AD

AD

The paper also attacked art groups such as Ying E Chi for distributing films with “anti-government themes.” Ying E Chi, also funded by the council, hosted community screenings for independent films, especially after commercial cinemas canceled a second round of “Ten Years” screenings in 2016 despite good box office sales. Golden Scene, a newly opened movie theater and distributor of “Ten Years,” also withdrew its decision to screen “Inside the Red Brick Wall” after pro-Beijing paper Wen Wei Po lambasted the film for “spreading hatred toward the country.”

China, meanwhile, has reportedly asked media outlets to downplay coverage of the Oscars, after “Do Not Split,” a short documentary on the Hong Kong protests, received a nomination from the Academy.

By contrast, the “Ten Years” directors said that when they conceived the film a few years ago, they were free to pursue any theme they wanted.

“But there will definitely be more pressure now with the national security law in place. There are topics we cannot tackle head-on,” said Au, who is now in Canada, fearing for his safety should he return to Hong Kong.

Proud history

Hong Kong’s film industry previously thrived, becoming a symbol of pride for the city and a point of distinction from mainland China.

AD

AD

The early 1990s marked the pinnacle of filmmaking, a time when investors were ready to chip in and Hong Kong saw over 200 films produced each year. Stars such as Jackie Chan followed Bruce Lee’s footsteps and brought innovative martial arts to a global audience. Director Wong Kar-wai captured Hong Kong’s beauty with exquisite cinematography; Stephen Chow’s humor never gets old. Movies like the “Infernal Affairs” trilogy showed the versatility of Hong Kong filmmakers in packing their works with action and suspense while encapsulating the identity struggle of Hong Kongers during the city’s 1997 handover to Chinese rule.

Crucially, filmmakers used to enjoy more freedom in their creative process.

“Of course the government has to vet each film and rate it Level 1 to 3, but we all knew there was a high level of tolerance,” said Kiwi Chow Kwun-wai, director of “Self-Immolator,” one of the stories in “Ten Years.”

AD

AD

Chow recalled hitches in his other projects after he dabbled in political themes in “Ten Years.” Some actors bailed on him, he said, worried their affiliation with him could be sensitive. To save his career, Chow said a film industry veteran advised him to write a “letter of repentance” about his “wrongdoings” and offered to help him pass the letter through an intermediary to Beijing.

“The authorities have already extended an invisible hand to control many companies,” said Chow, who declined the offer. “I won’t give up my ethics for money. This is not what the movies or filmmaking I’ve been pursuing for my whole life is ultimately about.”

‘A treasure trove’

Beijing’s tightening control hasn’t been the only factor hindering Hong Kong’s film industry.

AD

In 2003, investments began to collapse alongside the economic crisis caused by the SARS epidemic. To mitigate this, Hong Kong’s government offered subsidies for filmmakers to make “co-production films” that were more commercially viable. In exchange, they had to involve a proportion of actors and staff from mainland China (this requirement was removed in 2019). Though a boost for China’s then-nascent film industry, new local talent in Hong Kong was sidelined, Au said.

AD

Over the years, the Hong Kong audience gravitated toward overseas action thrillers, Au said. Fresh Wave, an Arts Development Council initiative to revitalize the film industry since the mid-2000s, nurtured a new batch of Hong Kong filmmakers by providing grants. But with shrinking viewership, securing funding remains a challenge for many independent filmmakers.

Despite the limitations, the directors remain upbeat.

AD

Wong Fei-pang, director of “Season of the End” in “Ten Years,” acknowledged that Hong Kong’s political reality today entails restrictions on what can be said — but added that there are ways to “say what you wish to express.”

“I don’t like Hong Kong, but I stayed because I want to make it better and turn it into a place I love,” Wong said. “The broken city and weird people here are a treasure trove for me. I don’t see any other place as fascinating as this.”

Chow said pivoting to shorter, lower-budget films could be a solution, or publishing work online or overseas to skirt censorship.