Morgan said that cancel culture and freedom of speech were issues both the United States and Britain were grappling with, adding that people have a right to express opinions without being bullied by “the woke brigade” or branded racist.

Cancel culture is a general term for when public figures have faced blowback for comments often seen as culturally inappropriate. After Morgan’s repeated criticism of the couple’s interview, Britain’s regulatory agency Ofcom received 60,000 complaints and he left his position on Good Morning Britain.

“I don’t believe Meghan Markle,” he told Carlson, adding that he was told he had to apologize for “effectively disbelieving Meghan Markle’s version of events” or risk losing his job as co-host on the morning program. Morgan said he would never apologize for “something he didn’t believe.”

He also said the duchess was one of the tens of thousands of people who had complained to the official authority over his words.

“I was under attack from Ms. Markle,” he said adding that there was pressure for him to “conform” to her account of events. “I should be able to be a journalist and question those statements,” he continued, adding that just because he didn’t believe her it didn’t make him a racist.

Both Harry and Meghan made a string of staggering allegations during their two-hour talk with Winfrey, with Meghan claiming that she had been denied help by the palace while she was struggling with suicidal thoughts and that a member of the family had raised concerns over the color of their unborn child’s skin.

Their allegations sparked widespread concern and outrage on British soil, with the tabloids reacting in horror to their claims.

Speaking to Carlson, Morgan maintained that there were many inconsistencies in the couple’s claims and he suggested they name the person they were accusing of making racist comments and those who failed to provide mental health support.

“I have met the royals many times and I don’t believe they are racist at all,” he said.

Meghan, who is biracial, has long been targeted by the British media since she began dating Harry in 2016 — forcing the prince and the palace to issue several statements condemning the press’s treatment of her and calling out false reporting which he branded sexist, and racist.

Morgan, who once met the duchess for a cocktail in London and branded her “perfect princess material,” has become one of her harshest and most vocal critics in recent years. Seemingly u-turning on his original praise for the American who he once wrote was “smart, focused, thoughtful, feisty and confident.”

Following the interview with Winfrey which was watched by millions around the world, the palace noted that while they were taking the words of the couple seriously, “some recollections may vary,” leading to speculation that the monarchy did not agree with all of their accusations.