She struggled to remove the oversized creation, which creators say was inspired by a peacock and made up of an estimated 3,000 blue and green cubic zirconia and topaz stones.

Story continues below advertisement

A stunned De Silva appeared to wince in pain as the tiara rocked back and forth during the unexpected effort to pull it free, her long dark hair becoming tangled — which she said left her with injuries that later required hospital treatment.

Advertisement

“There is a rule that you all have to be married and not divorced,” Julie said, before snatching removing crown, which creators describe as a “magnificent masterpiece.”

The event, which was held at Colombo’s Nelum Pokuna Theatre over the weekend, was televised Sunday. Footage of the incident shared by the Colombo Gazette, a local news site, has since been viewed more than a million times on YouTube.

A statement released by Mrs. Sri Lanka World on Monday said the organization was “deeply disturbed” by the “unfortunate” incident, condemned Juie’s bevarior, and confirmed that De Silva was indeed the proper winner. The organization does require contestants to be married. Winners go on to compete in Mrs. World, a global pageant for married women.

Story continues below advertisement

Taking to Facebook after the incident, De Silva referred to herself as an “undivorced woman” and said that while her and her partner were currently separated, they remained married. She said the dramatic turn of events over the weekend had been “unexpected,” and later said had forgiven those who wronged her as she was crowned. “Nothing can be won by hate,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“Let it be known, Mrs. World Inc. does not sit in moral judgment,” the organizers’ statement said. “If the delegate sent by Mrs. Sri Lanka-World to compete in the international competition is legally married she will be accepted.”

According to local media, De Silva, who fled Sunday’s ceremony in tears, had the crown returned to her Tuesday. Officials said Jurie has been asked to apologize to De Silva for her outburst.

Story continues below advertisement

Sri Lanka’s beauty Queen is not the only woman to lose her crown in recent days. Papua New Guinea’s Miss World winner Lucy Maino, who also represented the country as co-captain of the 2019 national team, was “released” from her role after sharing a video to TikTok of her twerking, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

Fans defended Maino’s dancing, and a former contestant told the Guardian that the affair was a result of deep-seated misogyny.

Advertisement

The Miss Pacific islands Pageant committee said in a statement its “core purpose is empowerment of women,” adding that it works to promote “the virtues of confidence, self-worth, integrity, and community service with a parallel focus on education.”