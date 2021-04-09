Who was Prince Philip?

Prince Philip was married for more than seven decades to Queen Elizabeth. He was born into the Greek royal family, with royal roots connecting him to the monarchies of Denmark, Germany, Russia and Britain.

He and Elizabeth shared the same great-great grandmother.

Philip’s initial years were tumultuous: Soon after his birth, his family fled Greece following death threats against his father, King Andrea. As a child he spent time at boarding schools in England and Germany, where his sisters settled, both marrying German princes and joining the Nazi party.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A former naval officer, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947. At the time, he was seen as a dashing, charismatic and a breath of fresh air for Britain’s centuries-old monarchy. He was granted the title of Duke of Edinburgh

When Elizabeth was coronated in 1953, a kneeling Philip pledged to be her “liegeman,” or faithful servant, for life. He kept that promise, becoming the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Philip was known as an active outdoorsman and promoted youth fitness. Biographers have described him as dedicated to the queen but having an alpha male persona. He was reportedly upset to have to give up his military service after Elizabeth became queen.

Story continues below advertisement

His public appearance was also defined by repeated gaffes and racist, sexist and classist remarks over the decades. He had a contentious relationship with Britain’s tabloid press, who he frequently blamed for negative coverage.

Advertisement

In recent years, controversies over his legacy, such as rumors of infidelity, were revived by way of the hit Netflix show on Queen Elizabeth’s reign, The Crown.

In total, he and Elizabeth had four children — Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and eight grandchildren.

What does his death mean for Britain’s royals?

Philip “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle, according to a statement on the Buckingham palace website. He and the queen had spent the pandemic at Windsor Castle, largely out of the public’s sight.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017. But the years since have been trying for Britain’s monarchs, particularly following the very public split of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who said it was in part due to the racism she experienced from the royal family and British press.

Advertisement

For now, the health of Elizabeth remains of greatest consequence for Windsor Castle. When she passes away, 72-year-old Charles will take the reins.

What were some of Philip’s public controversies?

While Britain’s queen focused on duties at home, Philip was often sent to tour abroad, including on trips to the 16 countries that remain part of Britain’s commonwealth.

Story continues below advertisement

Though many of his public appearances were well received, over the years he also made some memorably insensitive comments, often with little remorse.

In 1986, for example, on a tour of Beijing, he called the city “ghastly” and told a Britain student he might end up “slitty-eyed.” He later said it was a misquoted joke, and that he had really said “slit-eyed.”

Other apparent attempts at jokes were also poorly received. He once remarked to a female solicitor (or lawyer), “I thought it was against the law these days for a woman to solicit.” In another case he told a blind women accompanied by a guide dog, “Do you know they have eating dogs for the anorexic now?”

Philip reportedly asked a driving instructor in Scotland, “How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test?”

In 2019, at age 97, the prince surrendered his license after he crashed his SUV into a car carrying three others, among them a nine-month-old.