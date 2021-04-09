“The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made,” the homepage said.

Within seconds of the death being announced, thousands took to social media to honor the Duke of Edinburgh, who had been by the side of the queen for seven decades and would have turned 100 in June.

In Downing Street, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the 99-year-old “helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 99 on April 9 at Windsor Castle. (The Washington Post)

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent her condolences to the royal family along with many other lawmakers who described the duke as an “extraordinary character.”

Opposition Labour leader, Keir Starmer called the queen and duke’s marriage a “symbol of strength,” adding that “it was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, paid tribute to the duke’s charitable work and extended his sympathies to the royal family. “There’s no doubt that the legacy of The Duke of Edinburgh’s positive impact on London, Britain and the lives of so many will live on for many years to come,” he said in a statement.

“I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh,” wrote Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who is the leader of the Church of England.

Narendra Moda, India’s prime minister, also offered his respects, saying Prince Philip “had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives.”