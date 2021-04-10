Many front pages focused on his close relationship with the 94-year-old queen of England, who once described him as the only man she could love.
Others highlighted Philip’s more youthful days, when he presented, at the time, an idealized image of Britain’s monarchy.
Some newspapers in Britain’s neighbors and across the Commonwealth also marked the passing of the former naval officer with front-page coverage.
But others were frustrated by the attention over the late Duke of Edinburgh in a year where the coronavirus has officially killed nearly 3 million people worldwide and more than 125,000 in Britain. In Britain, there was also concern that coverage of Philip’s death on Friday was overshadowing other pressing developments, such as ongoing unrest in Northern Ireland over Brexit trade rules, as well as glossing over the less flattering parts of his life and the British monarchy’s impact.
When the news initially broke, the BBC immediately canceled many other planned broadcasts to focus coverage on the prince. Within hours, however, the news organization had received so many complaints about “too much TV coverage” of Philip’s death that it opened a new complaint form for angry viewers on its website, it said.
“Although the corporation is used to finding itself in the middle of Britain’s culture wars, its handling of Philip’s death points to a deeper question over the ability of a national broadcaster to force the country together to mourn a single individual in an era where audiences are fragmented and less deferential,” reported The Guardian.