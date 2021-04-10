With flowers, flags at half-mast and gun salutes, the people of Britain paid tribute on April 10 to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died the day before. (Reuters)

To announce Philip’s death, a plaque, per royal tradition, was placed in front of Buckingham Palace, reading: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

It was, however, removed later on Friday amid fears that it was attracting crowds in violation of limits on public gatherings.

“With the safety and well-being of the public in mind, and in accordance with government guidelines, members of the public are asked not to gather in crowds,” the palace said in a statement on Friday. “Those wishing to express their condolences are asked to do so in the safest way possible, and not to gather at Royal Residences.”

Britons, nonetheless, continued to gather to leave floral tributes in front of palaces and mark the moment in pictures and collective mourning.

At noon U.K. time, a nationwide 41-gun salute was held to honor the former Naval officer and World War II veteran.

Across the United Kingdom, flags will remain at half-staff until the day after the funeral. The royal family has not yet publicly disclosed the full funeral plans.

The life and legacy of Prince Philip dominated British media coverage on Saturday.

Others incorporated socially distanced moments of silence into their Saturday plans, such as at sporting events, which the prince avidly supported.