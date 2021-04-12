That’s because a long-standing local legend referenced the pale-skinned son of a mountain god who had traveled across the ocean to marry a powerful woman, but would eventually return to Vanuatu. Philip — undoubtedly pale and married to Queen Elizabeth II — fit the archetype.

Story continues below advertisement

People on Tanna have deliberately maintained their subsistence lifestyle and traditional beliefs while often eschewing modern comforts like electricity, and some anthropologists argue that folding Philip into that belief system was a way of dealing with the intrusions of the Western world, or “re-appropriating and taking back colonial power,” as Vanuatu-based journalist Dan McGarry told the BBC.

Advertisement

The result was a decades-long affinity for the Duke of Edinburgh, who in most other parts of the world was never quite as beloved as other royals like Elizabeth and Princess Diana. A formal period of mourning began on the island this weekend, after a Vanuatu Cultural Center employee made a four-hour trip to break the news.

“The people were very sad to hear of the passing of this great man,” Jean-Pascal Wahé told Page Six. “He was a very important man to us all and it’s a great loss.”

Story continues below advertisement

Before Philip’s death, villagers on the island prayed to the monarch daily, asking him to look over the staple yam and banana crops. A writer who visited in 2013 met locals who claimed that Philip had used his powers to ensure that a Black man became president of the United States.

The villagers long hope that Philip would visit the island, fulfilling the final prophecy. “If he comes one day the people will not be poor, there will be no sickness, no debt and the garden will be growing very well,” Jack Malia, a tribal chief in the village of Younanen, told Reuters through an interpreter in 2017.

Advertisement

Scholars generally agree that the Prince Philip Movement started around the 1960s, when Vanuatu was a colonial outpost known as the New Hebrides that was managed by both the United Kingdom and France. While the precise origins of the religious movement are murky, portraits of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh would have been found in colonial administration buildings across the archipelago.

Story continues below advertisement

While Philip never did pay a visit to the mountainous, rainforest-covered island of Tanna, he did exchange gifts and letters with its inhabitants over the years.

In 1978, according to the BBC, villagers had colonial officials deliver a ceremonial club to the Duke of Edinburgh. The monarch was photographed holding the club, and pictures made their way back to Tanna, where they remain treasured possessions today.

Advertisement

Decades later, a 2007 British reality television show called “Meet the Natives” brought a group of men from Tanna to live with English families and documented their culture shock. As part of the series, a group of tribal leaders flew to the United Kingdom and had an off-camera meeting with Philip, where they presented him with gifts and asked when he would be coming to Tanna.

Story continues below advertisement

Philip offered a cryptic but satisfactory response, the chiefs later said: “When it turns warm, I will send a message.”

Despite his noted gruffness — and his propensity for making offensive comments — Philip’s relationship with the people of Tanna has been consistently categorized as sensitive and respectful.

Speaking before Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted the island community’s reverence for Philip, saying that their conviction “was actually strengthened when a group came to London to have tea with him in person.”

Advertisement

While Buckingham Palace prepares to hold a small, private funeral, a very different send-off will take place in Tanna, where funerals traditionally involve pig roasts, traditional dancing and the consumption of the euphoria-inducing drink made from the kava plant. “Ritual wailing” will likely be a feature, according to SkyNews.

Story continues below advertisement

How Philip’s death will alter local customs is not yet clear. On one hand, Prince Charles could be considered his successor, but “there has always been the idea that Prince Philip would return some day, either in person or in spiritual form,” anthropologist Kirk Huffman told the BBC. To believers, his death could be interpreted as an indication that he’s finally home.