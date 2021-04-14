Biden’s new withdrawal timeline will keep thousands of American troops in Afghanistan months past the May 1 deadline negotiated by the Trump administration last year. Biden’s plan is a phased drawdown to be completed by or before Sept. 11, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters Tuesday on the condition of anonymity under rules set by the White House. Biden is expected to announce the decision Wednesday.

On Tuesday, just hours after news of Biden’s decision broke, the Taliban also distanced itself from a U.S.-led intensified push for peace. The group announced its representatives would not attend a peace conference in Turkey intended to jump-start stalled talks between the militants and the Afghan government.

“Until all foreign forces completely withdraw from our homeland, the Islamic Emirate [the Taliban] will not participate in any conference that shall make decisions about Afghanistan,” tweeted Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office.

A withdrawal of U.S. forces without a peace deal would probably result in large-scale battlefield gains by the militants. John Sopko, the independent special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, warned last month that such a scenario would probably result in the collapse of the Afghan government.

“This will embolden the Taliban,” said an Afghan official briefed on the specifics of Biden’s withdrawal plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the news media. “It gives them a win, and neither the Afghan government or the Americans get anything in return,” he said.

But, he said, the new timeline offers the Afghan government “clarity” and gives Afghan forces a few more months to “recalibrate” and properly prepare for the U.S. departure.

The Afghan government negotiating team declined to comment on the future of talks with the Taliban. But some members said the Taliban announcement that it will not attend the Turkey conference could cause talks in Doha to grind to a complete halt.

“Whom would we talk to?” asked one of the members, referring to the Taliban pulling out of the talks. The member spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team is not permitted to speak to the news media ahead of the Afghan government’s formal response. “I’m lost and very disappointed.”

Further delays at the negotiating table and what the militants view as Biden’s breach of the Doha agreement could prompt the Taliban to launch its spring offensive, a surge in attacks that happens each year as the weather warms in Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters have launched operations surrounding key towns and cities that Afghan forces are struggling to repel. But overall the level of violence was lower in 2020 than in previous years, and the group has largely halted large attacks inside cities.