On Friday, St. Vincent’s tallest peak — an active volcano called La Soufrière — erupted, spewing a two-mile-high column of ash over the Caribbean island as thousands of people were evacuated. Since then, the 4,049-foot-high volcano has continued to explode, contaminating crops and drinking water in the area, and pushing leaders to call for aid.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said in a news conference Tuesday that he estimated the eruptions have caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. Some experts warn the intermittent flare-ups could last for weeks, and some 20,000 people — nearly 20 percent of the island’s population — have been moved out of the region.

While scientists had been warning of an eruption since December, it still took much of the island by surprise, residents said.

“I think, by and large, so many Vincentians were unprepared,” said Jessica Samuel, 29.

Samuel, a graduate student in Boston, was staying with family in Stubbs Village in the south. Even though she is on the opposite end of the island from the volcano, Samuel said the entire area was covered in “heavy ash on our trees, in our buildings.”

Even as the skies momentarily cleared on Wednesday, a reminder of persistent eruptions lingered. “It smells like sulfur. My whole bedroom smells like sulfur.”

The ash has blanketed the region, with winds pushing plumes into the Atlantic Ocean and shrouding neighboring Barbados, 100 miles away, in a cloud of soot. Sulfur dioxide from the volcano has been detected by satellites as far away as western Africa.

No casualties linked to the eruption have been reported, but officials warned the area is hard to access. An eruption of similar magnitude in May 1902 resulted in an estimated death toll of almost 1,600 people. La Soufrière more recently exploded in April 1979, with no deaths reported.

Satellite footage showed the area engulfed in a foggy pall on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic looms over the rescue process.

“I am deeply concerned about a possible spiral of covid-19 cases at this time,” Gonsalves told local radio on Sunday. He called on residents to get vaccinated, as more people are grouped in shelters, having been evacuated from the volcano.

“[The vaccine is] safe, and it will help us get over this problem during the volcanic eruption easier and better, and we will get back on a more normal road thereafter,” Gonsalves said.

More than 3,000 people are staying in 80 government facilities after leaving their homes to escape the volcanic disaster, according to the Associated Press. Gonsalves added that nearby countries had sent shipments of cots, masks and water to help the country grapple with the crisis.



Residents across St. Vincent found their homes and surroundings blanketed in ash after the eruption. With access to running water limited, people traveled to streams to stock up. (Jessica Samuel)

