As England slowly emerges from its third national lockdown, restrictions stipulate that just 30 mourners can attend a funeral, which means the guestlist has been tightly streamlined to close family and friends only.

Among those absent from the funeral will be British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he wanted to keep a space free for a family member, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant and unable to travel from the United States to the United Kingdom, and Prince William’s three children: Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When one’s legacy is four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, plus spouses, the numbers can add up pretty quickly.

Here’s a list of the 30 people who will be in attendance, including Prince Philip’s German relatives. Older members of their family weren’t invited to his wedding to the queen because it took place so soon after World War II, when British feelings about their recent enemy were still raw.

1. Queen Elizabeth II: World’s longest-reigning monarch and wife of Prince Philip, whom she married in 1947. The queen has often hailed her husband’s dedication to their union of 73 years, describing him as her “strength and stay for decades.”

Story continues below advertisement

2. Prince Charles: Heir to Britain’s throne and eldest child of Philip and the queen. Charles married Princess Diana in 1981 and the couple had two sons — Prince William and Prince Harry. Diana was killed in a car crash in 1997, one year after her marriage to Charles was dissolved.

Advertisement

3. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: Second wife of Prince Charles, whom she first met in 1970. Member of the royal family since the pair married in 2005.

4. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge: Eldest son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, second in line of succession to the British throne and grandson of Philip. William married Catherine, widely known as Kate, in 2011. The two have three children together.

Story continues below advertisement

5. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge: Wife of William and probably Britain’s future queen consort. Mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The duchess is often seen carrying out royal engagements and has a passion for photography.

6. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex: Second son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana and grandson of the queen and Philip. Harry stepped back from life as a senior royal in 2020 and is living in California with his wife, Meghan, who is pregnant, and their son Archie.

Advertisement

7. Prince Andrew, Duke of York: Second son of the queen and Philip. He quit public duties in 2019 after a disastrous interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Story continues below advertisement

8. Princess Beatrice: Daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and granddaughter to the queen and Philip. “Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you,” she wrote in a recent Instagram tribute.

9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: Husband of Princess Beatrice since July 2020 and Italian real estate specialist.

10. Princess Eugenie: Younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and granddaughter of the queen and Philip. Mother to August Philip Brooksbank, who was born in February.

11. Jack Brooksbank: Husband of Princess Eugenie since 2018 and a drinks executive for a tequila company.

12. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex: Son of the queen and Philip, who paid tribute to the duke as the family’s “rock” throughout his life. Edward works closely with other senior royals, carrying out engagements and charity work.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

13. Sophie, Countess of Wessex: Married Prince Edward in 1999. The pair have two children.

14. Lady Louise Windsor: Eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie. It is believed Louise’s parents opted not to give her a Princess title in the hope she may lead a more normal life away from the spotlight and interest of the British tabloids.

15. James, Viscount Severn: Born in 2007, James is the youngest child of Prince Edward and Sophie and youngest grandchild of the queen and Philip.

16. Anne, Princess Royal: Only daughter of the queen and Philip. She led tributes to her father in recent days, calling him a “teacher, supporter and critic.”

17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence: Second husband of Princess Anne, whom he wed in 1992. He is expected to walk behind the duke’s coffin alongside other senior royals.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

18. Peter Phillips: Son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Mark Phillips. Peter has two daughters, Savannah and Isla. He has split from his wife, Autumn Phillips.

19. Zara Tindall: Only daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. She is an Olympian who married former rugby star Mike Tindall in 2011.

20. Mike Tindall: Husband of Zara and former English rugby player. Father to Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and Lucas Philip, who was born last month.

21. David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon: Son of Princess Margaret, who was the queen’s sister. She died in 2002. He is the nephew of the queen.

22. Lady Sarah Chatto: Daughter of Princess Margaret and only niece of the queen, with whom she reportedly has a close relationship. Sarah was one of Princess Diana’s five bridesmaids in 1981.

Story continues below advertisement

23. Daniel Chatto: Husband to Sarah, whom he married in 1994. The couple, lesser known to the public than some of their relatives, have two sons together.

Advertisement

24. Richard, Duke of Gloucester: The duke is the queen’s first cousin and a full-time working member of the British royal family. He is associated with 150 charities and is patron of many organizations.

25. Edward, Duke of Kent: The duke is another of the queen’s first cousins and lives in the royal residence at Kensington Palace. Like the duke of Gloucester, he is involved with more than 100 charities.

26. Princess Alexandra: Cousin of the queen and working member of the royal family. The princess was one of the queen’s bridesmaids when she married Philip in 1947.

Story continues below advertisement

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden: The 50-year-old great-nephew of Prince Philip. His grandmother, Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark, was the duke’s sister; she did not attend the duke’s wedding to the queen because her husband served as a German officer in World War II.

Advertisement

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse: A relative of the British royal family through his descent from Queen Victoria. He is the head of the German House of Hesse, which two of Philip’s sisters married into.

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg: Great-nephew of Philip, who said it was an “incredible honor” to be invited to the duke’s funeral. According to the BBC, Philip often visited his great-nephew at Langenburg Castle in Germany.

30. Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma: Close friend of the queen and Philip. Philip reportedly taught Penelope to drive carriages and she has attended countless royal events since. In 1979, she married Prince Charles’s cousin.