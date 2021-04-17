The queen shares a private photograph of herself with Philip
The royal family has told people to stay home. They’ve emphasized there will be “no public access” to the family funeral at Windsor. With coronavirus restrictions prohibiting all but the smallest of gatherings, there can’t be a public viewing or a public procession. But Queen Elizabeth II opened herself up, a bit, to an eager British public ahead of the funeral, sharing an image of a private moment with her husband on a sunny Scottish hillside.
“The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003,” read the post on The Royal Family’s Twitter and Instagram accounts late Friday. Photo credit went to the queen and duke’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
The site in the photograph is near the queen’s Balmoral Estate, where she likes to stay for an extended period each summer. “I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands,” granddaughter Princess Eugenie said in the documentary “Our Queen at 90.” As further testament of her sentiment toward that part of the world: Elizabeth named one of her new corgi puppies Muick.
The year 2003 was when the royal family hosted Saudi crown prince Abdullah at Balmoral. As told by British diplomat Sherard Cowper-Cowles, the queen offered Abdullah a tour of the estate -- and then startled him by climbing into the driver’s seat of a Land Rover and whisking them off, at a time when women in Saudi Arabia weren’t allowed to drive.
But, of course, the photograph shared Friday is not about hosting dignitaries. And it’s not just about the beauty of the landscape. It’s about the memory of a seemingly content, relaxed moment in a marriage of 73 years. Seeing Philip slouched alongside her in the grass, his hat placed jauntily on one knee, there’s a glimpse of what the queen might have been referring to when she said “he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years.”
Why the royals aren’t wearing military uniforms
LONDON — Prince Philip was a decorated military veteran who served in the Royal Navy before his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the British throne in 1952. But while representatives of the British armed forces will be present at his funeral, none of the members of the royal family will wear their military uniforms, in a notable break with tradition.
The question of who would wear what to Saturday’s ceremony posed an awkward dilemma for the royal family, which is trying to smooth over several public crises at once.
Earlier this week, there was speculation that Harry, who is no longer a working royal, might be the odd man out in having to wear civilian dress — despite serving in the British army for a decade, earning the role of captain general of the Royal marines. But Harry is no longer a working royal, and he lost his honorary military titles in February.
There were also questions about Prince Andrew, Philip and Elizabeth’s second son, who has likewise given up his royal duties — and whose promotion to admiral in the Royal Navy has been delayed while he’s been immersed in scandal related his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Buckingham Palace put an end to swirling theories about funeral attire on Thursday, announcing that “members of the royal family will be wearing morning coat with medals or day dress.”
Princes Harry and William to walk behind coffin, in echo of Diana’s funeral
In the funeral procession, Prince William and Prince Harry will walk behind the Land Rover carrying their grandfather’s coffin. Between the two brothers, who have been at odds in the past year, will be their cousin Peter Phillips, son of Anne, Princess Royal.
For many in Britain, the scene may evoke memories of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 and the images of her young sons, William and Harry, then 15 and 12, walking behind her horse-drawn coffin from Kensington Palace to Westminster Abby. They were joined then by Prince Philip; their father, Prince Charles; and Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother.
Philip is said to have played a central role in encouraging his grandsons on that difficult day. “I seem to remember him saying that, in fact, it was a question of ‘if you’ll do it, I’ll do it,’” Princess Anne recently told ITV. “That was him as a grandfather saying … ‘If that’s what you want to do and if you want me to be there, I’ll be there.’” Royal biographer Ingrid Seward has written that William was especially reluctant to take part and agreed to it only on the condition that his grandfather would join them.
William told the BBC that during that “very long, lonely walk” in 1997, he tried to hide behind his floppy hair. “I felt if I looked at the floor and my hair came down over my face, no one could see me.”
Harry once described the walk — before hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets — as something no child “should be asked to do.” But later he said he was glad to have done it. “It wasn’t an easy decision and it was a sort of collective family decision to do that. … There is that balance between duty and family and that’s what we had to do,” Harry said.
Who are the 30 mourners? And who didn’t make the list?
The original plans for Prince Philip’s funeral included 800 guests. But as England slowly emerges from its third national lockdown, restrictions stipulate no more than 30 mourners. Even keeping the list to close friends and members of the royal family would have been tricky. By contrast, for the last Trooping the Color parade before the pandemic, more than 40 people joined Queen Elizabeth II on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Among those absent on Saturday will be British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he wanted to free space for a family member. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and staying home in California — a somewhat convenient situation, given recent tensions with the royals. Also not on the list: Sarah Ferguson, who is divorced from Prince Andrew but still lives with him at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. And none of Philip’s great-grandchildren will be attending, even though Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are ahead of most of their relatives in line for the throne.
The guest list does include three of Prince Philip’s German relatives. Older members of that side of the family weren’t invited to his wedding to the queen, because it took place so soon after World War II, when British feelings about their recent enemy were still raw.
Philip’s coffin will be carried in a Land Rover he designed
LONDON — When then-Princess Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, undertook their first royal tour in Australia in 1954, they were driven in a Land Rover with a modified rear tub that enabled them to stand and wave at the crowds.
When the duke, later also known as Prince Philip, is driven to his final resting place Saturday, he will be transported in a Land Rover that he helped modify to carry a coffin.
It is a very different mode of transport from other royal ceremonial funerals. The coffins of Princess Diana and the Queen Mother were both carried by horse-drawn gun carriage. But Philip was known as a tinkerer and champion of engineering. And the Land Rover is a vehicle that was connected to him throughout his life.
He worked in collaboration with Land Rover to adapt one of their vehicles — the Defender TD5 130 chassis cab — to include an open-top rear section that could hold a coffin and rubber grips to secure it in place. At his request, the vehicle was also painted dark bronze green like many military Land Rovers.
The project spanned 16 years, beginning in 2003, the year prince turned 82. Final alterations were made in 2019.
The schedule for the funeral
Prince Philip requested a no-fuss funeral. And coronavirus restrictions forced everything to be scaled down even further. But low-key for a British royal still means a high-profile affair. Every detail of the day has been meticulously planned.
9:40 a.m. EDT: Philip’s coffin will be carried from a private chapel within Windsor Castle to a Land Rover he helped design.
9:45 a.m.: The procession will begin, with members of the royal family walking behind the hearse on foot and Queen Elizabeth II at the rear in the State Bentley. The route will be lined with military personnel and the pallbearers will be from the Royal Marines and other regiments associated with Philip. Guns will be fired and bells tolled.
9:53 a.m.: The procession is due to arrive at the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel for the playing of the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” followed by a nautical call on pipes.
10 a.m.: The nation will observe a minute of silence before the start of the service inside the chapel.
The service, expected to last 50 minutes, will be led by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner. While the mourners won’t sing, a four-person choir, stationed at a distance, will perform music chosen by Philip. Guidance released by Buckingham Palace did not note a eulogy.
Philip’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will then offer a blessing and the choir will sing the national anthem, in a second rendition, to conclude the ceremony.