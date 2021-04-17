Princes Harry and William to walk behind coffin, in echo of Diana’s funeral
In the funeral procession, Prince William and Prince Harry will walk behind the Land Rover carrying their grandfather’s coffin. Between the two brothers, who have been at odds in the past year, will be their cousin Peter Phillips, son of Anne, Princess Royal.
For many in Britain, the scene may evoke memories of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 and the images of her young sons, William and Harry, then 15 and 12, walking behind her horse-drawn coffin from Kensington Palace to Westminster Abby. They were joined then by Prince Philip; their father, Prince Charles; and Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother.
Philip is said to have played a central role in encouraging his grandsons on that difficult day. “I seem to remember him saying that, in fact, it was a question of ‘if you’ll do it, I’ll do it,’” Princess Anne recently told ITV. “That was him as a grandfather saying … ‘If that’s what you want to do and if you want me to be there, I’ll be there.’” Royal biographer Ingrid Seward has written that William was especially reluctant to take part and agreed to it only on the condition that his grandfather would join them.
William told the BBC that during that “very long, lonely walk” in 1997, he tried to hide behind his floppy hair. “I felt if I looked at the floor and my hair came down over my face, no one could see me.”
Harry once described the walk — before hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets — as something no child “should be asked to do.” But later he said he was glad to have done it. “It wasn’t an easy decision and it was a sort of collective family decision to do that. … There is that balance between duty and family and that’s what we had to do,” Harry said.
Who are the 30 mourners? And who didn’t make the list?
The original plans for Prince Philip’s funeral included 800 guests. But as England slowly emerges from its third national lockdown, restrictions stipulate no more than 30 mourners. Even keeping the list to close friends and members of the royal family would have been tricky. By contrast, for the last Trooping the Color parade before the pandemic, more than 40 people joined Queen Elizabeth II on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Among those absent on Saturday will be British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he wanted to free space for a family member. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and staying home in California — a somewhat convenient situation, given recent tensions with the royals. Also not on the list: Sarah Ferguson, who is divorced from Prince Andrew but still lives with him at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. And none of Philip’s great-grandchildren will be attending, even though Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are ahead of most of their relatives in line for the throne.
The guest list does include three of Prince Philip’s German relatives. Older members of that side of the family weren’t invited to his wedding to the queen, because it took place so soon after World War II, when British feelings about their recent enemy were still raw.
Philip’s coffin will be carried in a Land Rover he designed
LONDON — When then-Princess Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, undertook their first royal tour in Australia in 1954, they were driven in a Land Rover with a modified rear tub that enabled them to stand and wave at the crowds.
When the duke, later also known as Prince Philip, is driven to his final resting place Saturday, he will be transported in a Land Rover that he helped modify to carry a coffin.
It is a very different mode of transport from other royal ceremonial funerals. The coffins of Princess Diana and the Queen Mother were both carried by horse-drawn gun carriage. But Philip was known as a tinkerer and champion of engineering. And the Land Rover is a vehicle that was connected to him throughout his life.
He worked in collaboration with Land Rover to adapt one of their vehicles — the Defender TD5 130 chassis cab — to include an open-top rear section that could hold a coffin and rubber grips to secure it in place. At his request, the vehicle was also painted dark bronze green like many military Land Rovers.
The project spanned 16 years, beginning in 2003, the year prince turned 82. Final alterations were made in 2019.
The schedule for the funeral
Prince Philip requested a no-fuss funeral. And coronavirus restrictions forced everything to be scaled down even further. But low-key for a British royal still means a high-profile affair. Every detail of the day has been meticulously planned.
9:40 a.m. EDT: Philip’s coffin will be carried from a private chapel within Windsor Castle to a Land Rover he helped design.
9:45 a.m.: The procession will begin, with members of the royal family walking behind the hearse on foot and Queen Elizabeth II at the rear in the State Bentley. The route will be lined with military personnel and the pallbearers will be from the Royal Marines and other regiments associated with Philip. Guns will be fired and bells tolled.
9:53 a.m.: The procession is due to arrive at the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel for the playing of the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” followed by a nautical call on pipes.
10 a.m.: The nation will observe a minute of silence before the start of the service inside the chapel.
The service, expected to last 50 minutes, will be led by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner. While the mourners won’t sing, a four-person choir, stationed at a distance, will perform music chosen by Philip. Guidance released by Buckingham Palace did not note a eulogy.
Philip’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will then offer a blessing and the choir will sing the national anthem, in a second rendition, to conclude the ceremony.