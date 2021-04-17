In the funeral procession, Prince William and Prince Harry will walk behind the Land Rover carrying their grandfather’s coffin. Between the two brothers, who have been at odds in the past year, will be their cousin Peter Phillips, son of Anne, Princess Royal.

For many in Britain, the scene may evoke memories of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 and the images of her young sons, William and Harry, then 15 and 12, walking behind her horse-drawn coffin from Kensington Palace to Westminster Abby. They were joined then by Prince Philip; their father, Prince Charles; and Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother.

Philip is said to have played a central role in encouraging his grandsons on that difficult day. “I seem to remember him saying that, in fact, it was a question of ‘if you’ll do it, I’ll do it,’” Princess Anne recently told ITV. “That was him as a grandfather saying … ‘If that’s what you want to do and if you want me to be there, I’ll be there.’” Royal biographer Ingrid Seward has written that William was especially reluctant to take part and agreed to it only on the condition that his grandfather would join them.

William told the BBC that during that “very long, lonely walk” in 1997, he tried to hide behind his floppy hair. “I felt if I looked at the floor and my hair came down over my face, no one could see me.”