For those holding the purse strings, egalitarianism is the name of the game. For example, in the National Football League and National Basketball Association, as the Atlantic’s Derek Thompson noted a few years ago, “the top draft picks typically go to the worst-performing squads from the previous year. Revenue sharing redistributes wealth among the rich and poor teams. Overall, success is punished by design, misfortune is rewarded by design, and the power of wealth is circumscribed with spending caps.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Europe, where social democratic systems abound, the opposite is the case. The continent’s many national soccer leagues have long fitted into a Darwinian maelstrom of survival of the fittest. Success begets success, often yielding greater revenue and the opportunity for top teams in each country to participate in Europe’s Champions League — a lucrative annual tournament that runs parallel to the national competitions. The richest clubs corner greater commercial deals and can outspend the also-rans; the bottom feeders get relegated to lower divisions, making the target of climbing back to respectability all the more difficult.

The risk of failure in European club soccer is far greater than anything stomached by owners of American sports franchises. Sometimes, ambitious leadership jumps the shark, gets saddled with debt and leads the club to ruin, not glory. But for decades, the average European soccer team was never seen and never operated as a franchise — that is, the plaything of a billionaire or ownership group — but as the social clubs many once were, rooted in communities and beholden to the fans who gave them life. That an opportunistic owner could relocate a team to some other city, as is common in the United States, would be a monstrous act in Europe.

That model has eroded over the years. Soaring TV revenue, sponsorship deals and the investment of major financial backers — from Russian oligarchs to Arab sovereign wealth funds to American billionaires — made an already unbalanced playing field all the more warped in favor of the haves over the have-nots. To the corporate executives running soccer’s elite teams, a fan sitting in another continent thousands of miles away was as exciting a potential customer as those living a stone’s throw from their home stadiums. Soccer in many European countries had already broken free of its grass-roots moorings.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Then came news of the European Super League. On Sunday evening, it emerged that 12 of the continent’s most well-known teams had agreed to form a breakaway tournament that, if successfully launched, could prove fatal to the Champions League and the entire soccer pyramid that sits below it. Most of these clubs are already huge global brands, with social media followings far greater than those of any U.S. sports team. There has been talk of such a competition for at least 30 years, but this proposal, which is apparently backed by financing from U.S. investment firm JPMorgan Chase, looks the most serious one yet.

“A dozen clubs have agreed to become founding members of the league, including much of the cream of English, Italian and Spanish soccer: AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur,” my colleagues noted. “Fifteen clubs are expected to become permanent members of the league, per the shared announcement, with five more rotating through after achieving qualifying benchmarks.”

In effect, the proposed competition would cement the Americanization of top-level soccer in Europe. The owners of the new league’s permanent clubs would be granted an environment free of jeopardy. Gone is the risk of failing to even qualify for the Champions League, a fate endured by Arsenal for the last few years. Instead, there’s a guaranteed fortune for the chosen super clubs, some of which are currently loaded with debt and in deep financial trouble amid the pandemic. And for every other club in Europe, there’s the vision of a ladder being pulled up and the airship of the chosen few soaring away.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear if the project will get off the ground. As it is, it’s provoked a huge backlash. Both national and regional soccer authorities have threatened the teams with expulsion from existing competitions. Former players have lashed out in disgust at the cynicism of the concept. Fans are staging protests outside stadiums, though probably in far smaller numbers than in an age without coronavirus protocols. Politicians, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and far-right Italian leader Matteo Salvini, have all condemned the greed of that cabal of owners — some of whom happen to be American billionaires and financiers.

“We must not allow the financial interests of a few top clubs from England, Italy and Spain to result in the abolition of tried and tested structures,” declared Germany’s soccer authorities. “Football in Europe also lives from the fact that it is theoretically possible for any club to compete with the best on the continent. This dream must not be replaced by an almost closed society.”

But there’s plenty of reason to also be cynical about the status quo. The romantic “dream” of soccer as the people’s game may be true compared to any other sport, but at its highest echelons, it’s already become an “almost closed society.” Three of the four competitors in the semifinals of the Champions League — including two clubs that have signed up for the breakaway league — are run by owners tapping into vast reserves of Russian, Emirati and Qatari petro-wealth, respectively. The existing bodies that govern soccer are hardly institutions of democratic accountability and drag a long tail of scandal and corruption. And the pandemic has accelerated fears that an already unsustainable business model for many clubs lacking the same resources as the wealthy few is on the brink of collapse.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement