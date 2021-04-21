The first admiral of Indonesia’s Navy, Julius Widjojono, confirmed to AFP that the submarine could not be reached.
Reuters reported that Indonesian officials had called on nearby Australia and Singapore for assistance in the search for the KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made vessel.
The submarine, one of five operated by Indonesia’s military, was built in the 1970s and refitted in 2012, according to media reports.
Indonesia’s vast waters, around an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, span more than 3,000 miles east to west, and more than 1,000 north to south.
The Indonesian military could not immediately be reached for comment, and the Australian and Singaporean militaries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.