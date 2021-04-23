He alerted a conservation officer and was charged with hunting without a license and hunting big game while not a resident of British Columbia. He said he intended for his action to be a test case.
Desautel argued that he was exercising his right under Section 35 of Canada’s Constitution Act, which recognizes and affirms rights afforded to “the aboriginal peoples of Canada.” He said he had a right to hunt for ceremonial purposes on the traditional territory of his ancestors, the Sinixt.
Canada declared the group “extinct” after its last member died in 1956.
Canada’s highest court agreed with Desautel and said the Lakes Tribe is a modern-day successor of the Sinixt.
“On a purposive interpretation of s. 35(1), the expression ‘aboriginal peoples of Canada’ means the modern-day successors of aboriginal societies that occupied Canadian territory at the time of European contact, and this may include Aboriginal groups that are now outside Canada,” the court said.
Read more: