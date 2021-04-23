The country’s health infrastructure is buckling under the wave of infections, including the more than 332,000 new cases reported Friday. The figures mean India has surpassed the global record it had set for new cases just one day before.
Health authorities also registered more than 2,200 fatalities, a number some experts warned was probably a vast undercount as mass burning sites were erected to cremate the dead.
On the outskirts of Mumbai, India’s financial capital, the fire Friday in the intensive care unit of Vijay Vallabh Hospital was under investigation after 14 patients were killed, local media reported.
As word of the fire spread, the country was still reeling from the news that more than 20 coronavirus patients on ventilators had died because of an oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik, also in the hard-hit state of Maharashtra.
In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the chief minister of Delhi state, Arvind Kejriwa, said his region was facing an acute oxygen shortage — and challenged the central government to provide supplies.
“There is a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Will [the] people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here?” Kejriwal said, as reported by India’s ANI news agency.
Roadblocks and other logistical bottlenecks have hindered the transport of oxygen cylinders between states.
“Please suggest whom should I speak to in [the] central government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state,” he said.
