“Based on that authentic proof I declare here that the Nanggala submarine sank and all of the crew died.”

The announcement came a day after Indonesia’s navy said the vessel had almost certainly sunk. Officials said Saturday that rescuers had found debris floating in the Bali Strait near the Nanggala’s last known location.

Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Yudo Margono said search and rescue personnel had detected the submarine at 2,788 feet, a depth that meant the vessel had likely broken apart.

On Sunday, Margono said images showed the submarine had split into three parts. Tjahjanto told reporters a remotely operated vehicle sent by a rescue ship from Singapore had taken underwater images of the parts and the Indonesian government would work with the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office to remove the debris.

Tjahjanto offered his condolences to the families of the crew and said crew members would be posthumously honored. Indonesian President Joko Widodo also sent his condolences, Reuters reported.

Officials said last week that the submarine’s oxygen supply would run out early Saturday. Sunday’s announcement removed the last hope for families who prayed their relatives might be discovered alive.

The submarine was conducting a training exercise Wednesday when it disappeared in the waters north of the Indonesian island of Bali. It fired two torpedoes in the Bali Strait as part of a war simulation, lost contact and never resurfaced, authorities said.

The search and rescue mission drew rescue ships from Malaysia and Singapore and help from Australia, the United States, India and other countries. Rescuers found an oil spill on Wednesday near where the vessel had dived, which might have been a signal from the crew.

Advertisement

The submarine was one of five operated by Indonesia’s military. It was built in the 1970s and refitted to 2012, according to media reports.