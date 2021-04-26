One of the blocked posts, by an opposition party leader, said that people in India would “never forgive” Prime Minister Narenda Modi for “for underplaying the corona situation in the country and letting so many people die due to mismanagement.” Another, from a Reuters photographer, contained images of grieving mourners, packed hospitals and a busy cremation site. Additional censored posts decried shortages of coronavirus tests, showed patients being treated in makeshift tents or called for Modi’s resignation.

Twitter says that the posts, which remain visible in the United States and other parts of the world, are being blocked in India in accordance with local regulations.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“When we receive a valid legal request, we review it under both the Twitter Rules and local law,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Washington Post. “If the content violates Twitter’s Rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in India only.”

India cited its Information Technology Act of 2000 to request that the tweets be removed, according to the Lumen Database’s records. While it’s not clear what section of the law was cited, Reuters notes that New Delhi typically points to a clause that allows censorship in the naming of protecting public order and the “sovereignty and integrity of India.”

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology told CNN that it had asked social media platforms to remove posts that were creating “panic” by “using unrelated, old and out of the context images or visuals.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

India reported more than 350,000 new coronavirus cases and 2,800 deaths on Monday, breaking world records for infections for the fifth day in a row. Experts have warned that those numbers are almost certainly undercounts.

On Sunday, the Biden administration pledged to donate vaccine-making supplies and medical equipment to India, a move that followed mounting anger at the disparities between the United States’ abundance of vaccines and shortages in the developing world.

The decision to remove critical posts, which was first reported by Indian outlet Medianama, has inspired a new wave of criticism and is likely to raise new questions about when American social media platforms should comply with takedown requests from foreign governments. Many in India have been turning to social media to beg for emergency assistance for sick relatives, hold officials accountable or attempt to raise global awareness about the devastating scale of the outbreak, as the New Delhi-based Internet Freedom Foundation noted.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Indian American Muslim Council, a D.C.-based group whose tweet linking to a Vice News article about a Hindu religious ceremony that turned into a superspreader event was removed, said in a statement that the government’s decision to crack down on criticism on social media “shows the administration’s moral compass continues to point in a direction that is shamelessly self-serving.”

In February, when Modi’s administration faced massive protests from Indian farmers, the government demanded a crackdown on social media and threatened to imprison Twitter employees who are based in India. Twitter suspended more than 500 accounts that it said were “were engaging in clear examples of platform manipulation and spam,” but said that it would not take action against “accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians.”