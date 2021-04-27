As demand soars in crowded hospitals, some critics say that the government should have been better prepared. In October, India’s health ministry announced a plan to build more oxygen plants, but so far only 33 out 162 have been constructed. Modi announced plans for another 551 oxygen plants — one for each district — on Sunday. The prime minister has ordered that those “be made functional as soon as possible,” a news release from his office stated, but it may already be too late for many of the patients who are dying due to oxygen shortages at hospitals across India right now.