Of course, it’s early. Numerous senior positions in agencies tasked with the work of American foreign policy are yet to be filled. Biden is, to a certain degree, still unwinding the effects of Trump’s last 100 days — including a series of punitive measures against Iran and Cuba intended to complicate matters for the incoming administration — as much as he is trying to set new precedents. “President Biden’s first 100 days in foreign policy have been more about undoing than doing — fixing the messes he inherited but not yet building a new strategy,” wrote Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, who sees the president charting a moderate course, aware of “the limits of U.S. power,” but also fine-tuning ways to better project it.