As India’s health-care system buckles under pressure, here are some organizations that are providing relief.
• UNICEF
The United Nations agency is providing supplies including oxygen concentrators, coronavirus test kits and personal protective equipment to health care facilities. UNICEF’s Mumbai office has also helped to ensure that public bathrooms in densely populated neighborhoods are regularly sanitized, and the organization has installed elbow-operated faucets and promoted hand-washing in schools. Donate here.
• The Indian Red Cross
India’s branch of the international humanitarian aid organization is providing ambulance transportation and oxygen in hard-hit cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, and helping to administer vaccine doses. Volunteers are handing out masks, food and hygiene supplies in both rural and urban areas. Donate here.
• Rapid Response
The India-based disaster relief agency is supplying staple foods such as rice, lentils, sugar and salt to vulnerable communities including migrant laborers, front-line workers and the elderly. Donate here.
• American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin
The professional association is collecting donations that will be used to purchase oxygen concentrators and send them to India. Donate here to cover the costs a single machine, which costs $500, or here to contribute to the group’s efforts.
• Hope Foundation
The Irish nongovernmental organization provides health services to street children in Kolkata and has been converting its wards to treat coronavirus patients. Currently, all three covid-19 wards are full, and the group hopes to raise funds to open another. Donate here.
• Oxfam India
In addition to distributing protective equipment at health facilities, the nonprofit says it intends to make direct cash transfers to the most vulnerable households. Donate here.